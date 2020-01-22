A meeting to solicit public input on a proposed crossing over the Arroyo de los Chamisos as part of a plan to extend Richards Avenue between Siringo and Rodeo roads has been rescheduled to Feb. 11.
The city postponed the meeting, which had been scheduled for Jan. 16, after a heavy snowfall blanketed Santa Fe and made streets difficult to navigate.
The rescheduled meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road.
"This public engagement meeting is to collect input on the preferred alternatives to be studied further in Phase B of the Arroyo de los Chamiso Crossing Study," the city said in a news release. "Three options are under consideration, plus a ‘no-build’ option."
