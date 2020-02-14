Will the third time be the charm?
After postponing two meetings to solicit public input on a proposal to extend Richards Avenue over the Arroyo de los Chamisos because of snowy weather that made driving dangerous, the city of Santa Fe has rescheduled the meeting for March 10. The meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. in Sweeney Ballroom F at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, 201 W. Marcy St.
The city is seeking input on three alternatives for a crossing, including extending Richards between Siringo and Rodeo roads, as well as no new construction or major improvements.
Parking for the March 10 meeting will be free in the convention center garage.
Contact Melanie Bishop at mbishop@bhinc.com at least two days before the meeting to request Americans with Disabilities Act-related accommodations.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.