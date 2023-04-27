A commission that is considering some big changes to Santa Fe's city charter hasn't gotten much public feedback so far.
The nine-member Charter Review Commission is considering, among other things, changes to the separation of powers between the mayor and the City Council, lowering signature thresholds for voter petitions on legislation and the addition of a chapter on financial management to the charter. The commission, which meets every 10 years to recommend changes, has a May 10 deadline to make its recommendations to the council.
No members of the public attended the commission's meeting Thursday, either in person or virtually. This lack of feedback concerns former Councilor Steven Farber, as he wrote in a comment submitted online April 24.
"Having the materials online does not substitute for an outreach program that would keep the citizenry advised of the important work of the Charter Review Commission," Farber wrote. "This is our Constitution and it should be a front and center topic of discussion, debate, and consideration at this stage of the proceedings — even before recommendations are made to the City Council for presentation to the electorate."
The commission will not make changes to the charter itself but will instead recommend amendments to the mayor and council, who in turn could decide to put them to a popular vote at the next city election.
Paul Dirdak, a retired Santa Fe resident appointed to the commission by Councilor Signe Lindell, led a governance subcommittee to develop a list of amendment recommendations, but he said councilors could "redesign it from scratch if that's their preference."
"But at least they have a document from their appointed 'think tank' that was created to take it over," Dirdak said. "This is the result, and they will take it from there."
Among the charter amendment recommendations put forth by Dirdak's subcommittee is one that would strip the mayor of a vote on legislative matters except to break a tie. Instead, per the recommendations, the mayor would have veto power — which could be overridden by a two-thirds majority.
The recommendations would also add a chapter titled "financial management" which would codify the budget process — including an annual independent financial audit — into the charter.
Another recommended amendment would lower the number of signatures needed on petitions for initiatives and referendums by which voters can call for ballot measures to either pass or repeal laws. The current threshold is one-third of the number of voters during the last mayoral election; the commission subcommittee proposes lowering it to 15%, with at least 10% from each council district.
"Having access to initiative and referendum rights allows voters to own the ballot's provisions upon which they may vote, in cases where their representatives are not responsive in prioritizing specific voter priorities or have acted despite the voters and their priorities," the subcommittee wrote in a report accompanying the recommendations.
The subcommittee wrote it researched the laws in other municipalities, finding the threshold to be, most commonly, 2% to 15%. Albuquerque's signature threshold was 20%, it noted, while Las Cruces was 15%.
On Thursday, the commission discussed ranked-choice voting in response to a comment submitted by a resident who argued it stifles debate and, therefore, democracy. However, most commissioners voted after discussing it against revisiting ranked-choice voting, arguing the current ranked-choice voting system was approved overwhelmingly by voters and should be given a chance.
The commission also discussed how to encourage more public comment on its recommendations, but didn't make any decisions. The city put out a news release Wednesday advertising Thursday's meeting that includes a link, santafenm.gov/city-attorney/charter-commision, at which people can submit comments.
The commission will meet twice more, on May 3 and 8, before submitting its recommendations to the council.