A commission that is considering some big changes to Santa Fe's city charter hasn't gotten much public feedback so far.

The nine-member Charter Review Commission is considering, among other things, changes to the separation of powers between the mayor and the City Council, lowering signature thresholds for voter petitions on legislation and the addition of a chapter on financial management to the charter. The commission, which meets every 10 years to recommend changes, has a May 10 deadline to make its recommendations to the council.

No members of the public attended the commission's meeting Thursday, either in person or virtually. This lack of feedback concerns former Councilor Steven Farber, as he wrote in a comment submitted online April 24.

Recommended for you