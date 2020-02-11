A meeting Tuesday night to solicit public input on a proposal to extend Richards Avenue over the Arroyo de los Chamisos in southwest Santa Fe has been postponed yet again.
The meeting was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed after a heavy snowstorm blanketed the city. The meeting was rescheduled for Tuesday but another snowstorm forced the city to postpone it again.
The city said the meeting will be rescheduled at a later date.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.