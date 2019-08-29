When Elton Wilson tagged along with his dad to haul Zozobra, he’d pluck a few hairs from the oversized puppet’s head, he remembers. He’d bring the colorful shreds of paper to school for show and tell, revealing the color of the marionette’s mane — top secret stuff — to the classroom.
Decades later, when Wilson started bringing his own kids along to transport Zozobra in a semitruck, they’d do the exact same thing.
“It felt like you were getting away with something,” he said with a laugh.
Although Zozobra’s hair no longer is painted until the puppet’s arrival at Fort Marcy park, Wilson said his family’s giddy excitement leading up to the event is the same as it’s always been.
“We get a big kick out of it,” he said.
As Friday night’s 95th annual burning of Zozobra nears, the Wilson family tradition of hauling the giant to the event venue continues. And though his behind-the-scenes labor may seem minute, Wilson said it’s a cherished tradition for those involved.
“We’ve done it forever. … We don’t know no better,” he said with a hearty laugh.
Wilson, 57, owner of a trailer leasing company, is part of a generations-old commitment to the event. His dad, Charles Wilson, started driving Old Man Gloom on the morning of the burn in the 1950s, and he continued to do so off and on until the early 1980s. Elton Wilson first tagged along at age 5 and accompanied his father “every time I could” while growing up.
When he was old enough, Wilson occasionally would drive Zozobra as well, using semitrucks from the family’s business, Wilson Transfer and Storage. When he had kids of his own — Matthew Wilson, now 29, and Lula Yount, now 32— he’d bring them along.
Wilson said his father officially passed the torch to him more than 20 years ago. Since then, he’s taken Zozobra nearly every year via his own company, Wilson Trailer Leasing. On rare occasions, other family members will step in. His brother, for example, made the trip last year so his grandkids could partake in the fun.
However, “it’s most always me,” Wilson said, noting his kids still enjoy making the trip.
This year, his daughter and her two children, 4-year-old Logan Yount and 18-month-old Arya Yount, will join the haul. It will be Arya’s first time.
With every ride, Wilson said, kids are piled into his two-seat, ’93 International semitruck — “Nephews, grandkids, cousins, kids’ friends,” he noted.
Their reactions, he said, are the best part.
“That’s the reason I do it,” Wilson said Wednesday, as his grandchildren circled Zozobra’s head, staring wide-eyed at its grin. “I [got to participate] when I was their age, and now they can do it, too.”
Since Wilson was young, however, several things have changed.
While he used to haul Zozobra — the whole enchilada — in a single run, he now loads only the torso. The arms and head are put on three separate trailers attached to pickups driven by other volunteers.
Matt Horowitz, the construction chairman for Zozobra, said that’s because of the Zozobra’s immense size. In 2001, organizers scaled the skeleton up about 10 percent, from 35 feet to 50 feet, head to toe. Its new height requires deassembling the pieces for transportation from the Santa Fe Place mall warehouse to Fort Marcy park.
Wilson admitted the 6 ½-mile drive through traffic isn’t quite as fun as it was when the head was on board.
“With the head on [the truck], everybody knew what you were hauling. They’d get so excited, they’d honk their horns and go crazy,” he said.
Now, volunteer Mark Brumley drives the head, Horowitz said.
The most noticeable change for Wilson, however, is perhaps a lack of sleep. While Zozobra’s pickup time used to be 8 a.m., the alarm now goes off at 4:30 for a 5:30 a.m. transport. This, Horowitz said, is because the job requires more preparation than it once did.
When he arrives at the warehouse at Santa Fe Place mall for pickup, Wilson meets with between 50 and 75 volunteers who help him load Zozobra’s body and tie it to his semi. Once it’s anchored, police then provide a “full-blown escort” to Fort Marcy.
At the venue, volunteers pull Zozobra off the trailer as Public Service Company of New Mexico employees assist with on-site transportation and setup.
“Then, we take off and go about our business,” Wilson said.
Each year, the whole move is done by 9 a.m.
For Wilson, it’s about tradition. But it’s also about a feeling of community that still comes to him this time of year.
“It’s about volunteering, giving back,” said Wilson, who doesn’t get paid but does receive a free poster each year, which his wife, Marie Wilson, collects and hangs in the back room of their Santa Fe home.
“It’s a huge family history, which I’m really proud of,” she said.
While Elton Wilson is humble about his contribution — “I could be replaced in a heartbeat,” he said— organizers argue his efforts make a huge difference.
“If it weren’t for him, we’d have to carry it down,” Horowitz joked.
“The fact that one family has been doing it for four generations, five generations … sure you could find someone else [to haul it], but keeping traditions part of Zozobra is really important to us,” he added.
It’s important to Wilson, too.
“It’s great to be part of something so uniquely Santa Fe,” Wilson said. “Not many people in the world haul a [50]-foot puppet to an event and then watch it burn to the ground.”
If you go
What: The 95th annual burning of Zozobra is a highly anticipated, only-in-Santa-Fe event that culminates with lighting a 50-foot marionette on fire. The oversized puppet is filled with handwritten “glooms,” so when it catches flame, it symbolizes exorcising sorrows.
Where: Fort Marcy Ballpark
When: Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The burn is tentatively scheduled for 9:33 p.m., according to a news release, although weather could change that.
Cost: Day-of tickets cost $15.
Schedule
4:30 p.m.: Gates open
4:30 to 7 p.m.: Preshow entertainment includes New Perspective, Dream Noise, the Schoen-Sand Duo, Smooth and the Santa Fe Youth Mariachi Ensemble
7 p.m.: Easy D performs
8 p.m.: Grupo Fantasma performs
9:05 p.m.: 600 beach balls will be thrown into the crowd
9:25 p.m.: National anthem
9:33 p.m.: Lights out, burning begins
Parking
• Organizers encourage visitors to take an Uber or Lyft to the burning of Zozobra. If you use a ride service, you will be dropped off and picked up on Lincoln Avenue, south of Federal Place.
• Several streets will be closed Friday. For information visit bit.ly/ZozoMaps. Detour routes can be viewed at bit.ly/2019ZozoRoadClosures.
• Parking in all city of Santa Fe parking facilities will be $7 per vehicle from 6 p.m. until midnight. All parking meters will run on a regular schedule, meaning they will be free after 6 p.m. If a meter is red-bagged, visitors may not park there or they will be towed.
• There will be free parking at the South Capitol Parking Lot at the corner of Cordova Road and St. Francis Drive.
• Shuttles from the South Capitol parking lot are free. Shuttle service starts at 5 p.m. and will run continuously.
• Santa Fe Trails buses will run typical routes on their normal schedules. Riding these buses on any route will be free after 5 p.m. Friday. See the bus route: www.santafenm.gov/route_maps_and_schedules.
Rules
• Food, as well as child care and medical supplies, are allowed in clear plastic bags. Coolers or food containers are not allowed.
• Refillable water bottles are allowed but must be empty upon arrival. There are free water stations on the field.
• Glass containers and open containers are prohibited.
• Alcohol and recreational drugs are strictly prohibited.
• Only collapsible strollers are allowed. Large, nonfoldable strollers and wagons are prohibited.
• Small collapsible cloth camping chairs are allowed. Metal lawn chairs are prohibited.
• Backpacks are not allowed.
• Purses cannot be larger than 4½ inches by 6½ inches.
• Camera bags are allowed only with valid press credentials.
• No umbrellas, drones or pets, though service animals will be permitted.
• No weapons. This includes concealed or open carry weapons. Any weapons found during search will be confiscated and not returned.
More info
• To learn more about Zozobra, visit burnzozobra.com/event- information/event-faq