Medly Pharmacy employees in Santa Fe are again referring to the store by the original Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy name.

The signage still says Medly, but the Pharmaca brand identity has been restored after Medly Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Dec. 9.

Medly Health, a Brooklyn, N.Y., digital pharmacy startup launched in 2017, acquired the 28-store Boulder, Colo.-based Pharmaca chain in the third quarter of 2021 and changed the Santa Fe signage to Medly in spring.

