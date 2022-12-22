Medly Pharmacy employees in Santa Fe are again referring to the store by the original Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy name.
The signage still says Medly, but the Pharmaca brand identity has been restored after Medly Health filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Dec. 9.
Medly Health, a Brooklyn, N.Y., digital pharmacy startup launched in 2017, acquired the 28-store Boulder, Colo.-based Pharmaca chain in the third quarter of 2021 and changed the Santa Fe signage to Medly in spring.
Calls to numerous Medly/Pharmaca home office phone numbers drew “mailbox full” messages or no responses to messages. Medly had moved its corporate office from Brooklyn to the Pharmaca headquarters in Boulder.
Medly retail manager Glenn Neil in Santa Fe referred questions to Medly Chief Retail Officer Dave Janowicz, but Janowicz did not respond to multiple emails.
Neil declined to comment Thursday.
Medly’s finances began to collapse not long after acquiring Pharmaca. Medly founder Marg Patel quietly stepped aside in summer, and in August, about 1,100 of 1,900 Medly employees were laid off, according to published reports.
The Santa Fe store was remodeled and rebranded in spring, but some stores in Southern California retained the Pharmaca name as their remodels were scheduled for August.
Bankruptcy filings show Medly intends to sell the Pharmaca line in a bankruptcy sale. Pharmaca now has 22 open stores in Colorado, New Mexico, California, Oregon and Washington after some stores were closed in October.