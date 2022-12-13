The Medly Pharmacy in Santa Fe remains open for business despite parent company Medly Health filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week in Delaware.

In the bankruptcy filing, Medly CEO Richard Willis noted the intention to sell the Pharmaca business line of 22 stores.

Medly Health, a 2017 digital pharmacy startup with pharmacies in New York City, Philadelphia and Somerville, N.J., that touts same-day delivery of medications, acquired the 28-store, Boulder, Colo.-based Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy in the third quarter of 2021.

