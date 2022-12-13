The Medly Pharmacy in Santa Fe remains open for business despite parent company Medly Health filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week in Delaware.
In the bankruptcy filing, Medly CEO Richard Willis noted the intention to sell the Pharmaca business line of 22 stores.
Medly Health, a 2017 digital pharmacy startup with pharmacies in New York City, Philadelphia and Somerville, N.J., that touts same-day delivery of medications, acquired the 28-store, Boulder, Colo.-based Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy in the third quarter of 2021.
The Pharmaca in Santa Fe, 530 Cordova Road, was rebranded as Medly in May, bringing with it a store remodel that moved the pharmacy portion of the store.
“We’re still open,” Santa Fe store manager Glenn Neil said, declining to field any other questions.
Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy launched in in 2000 and opened in Santa Fe in December 2004. Santa Fe was Pharmaca’s 11th store in a former Lowe’s Supermarket location.
Pharmaca CEO Richard Willis became Medly’s CEO in the merger. Medly founder Marg Patel quietly stepped aside in summer, and in August about 1,100 of 1,900 Medly employees were laid off.
The bankruptcy filing mentioned a failure to obtain a $100 million loan to cover debts listed as between $100 million and $500 million, the Daily Camera newspaper in Boulder reported.
MedPharmaca Holdings Inc. intends to offer an $18.5 million opening bid at a bankruptcy auction for nearly all of Medly’s assets, including the former Pharmaca stores.