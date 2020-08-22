The Medio Fire has grown to 2,300 acres and was pushing south, fire officials said Saturday.
The blaze northeast of Santa Fe was only 5 percent contained and has nearly quadrupled in size since Friday morning.
"Our efforts were to try and keep the fire between Medio Creek and Nambé Creek, and that failed miserably yesterday," Buck Wickham, an operations section chief with the incident management team, said Saturday morning.
No one has been evacuated, but residents living on Pacheco Canyon Road might be asked to leave their homes, said Steven La-Sky, a spokesman with the U.S. Forest Service.
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the fire was about a mile and a half from those homes.
"No structures are threatened yet, and we don't anticipate the fire reaching any, but that is getting to be a little too close for comfort," La-Sky said. "We've talked about asking those people to be ready to evacuate if the wind starts to push the fire back in [that] direction."
Santa Fe National Forest has closed a number of roads and trails because of the wildfire, including part of forest roads 412 and 102 as well as parts of the Rio Nambe and Borrego trails.
Around 150 firefighters are battling the blaze, including the Red River Fire Chasers and the Mount Taylor, Smokey Bear and Silver City hotshots. Meanwhile, a fixed-wing aircraft and three helicopters are dousing the flames from the air.
La-Sky said no more help is on the way.
"There are just no more resources available. We can't get any more crews," La-Sky said. "It's that time of year. Any crew not fighting a fire is on initial attack status."
The fire has been burning in the hills east of Tesuque since Monday night and is now moving south near Forest Road 102.
La-Sky credited a controlled burn in recent years off the Aspen Ranch Trail in the Santa Fe National Forest in helping stop the fire from spreading closer the ski basin.
Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(11) comments
Amazing. A fire breaks out and it’s the Governor’s fault. Has the world gone mad?
Very disheartening news for those of us in the mountain area. Where is our Biden-obsessed governor? Presumably she has some responsibility to people affected by the fire, or is this just another thing (like the virus) that she plans to blame on Trump and do nothing about other than perhaps shut down more of the economy? She has disappeared while she waits for her cabinet appointment.
Better yet where the h*ll is your “president” in assisting not only us in New Mexico but many other US West states with even worse wildfires? Oh right, too busy stroking his ego, ignoring blue states and playing golf. Take a seat chief.
Right on the money David Cartwright.
Pam Walker et al. What on earth does politics have to do with this wildfire?
A lot of you can’t read or have poor reading comprehension skills. Do you understand what a National Forest is and that it is under federal, not state, jurisdiction?
Well according to Trump you just need to rake the leaves. So get busy.
Not sure you can politicize a wildfire. If you recall the two big fires in Los Alamos, 2000 and 2011, had republican governors at the helm. Fires in the southwest are a given during drought years, best not to live to close to the forest in NM.
What are you talking about? The fire doubled yesterday due to high winds. And a terrible summer drought and high temperatures. The governor cannot single-handedly put out a fire with magical will. Why make comment some bizarre attack on anyone? There is something uniquely wrong with you if you look at even wildfire response through an us vs. them lens.
Very unfair Trump propaganda.
Did you actually read the article? The response to the fire is resource limited and that has nothing to do with the governor as the fire is in a national forest.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.