The Medio Fire has grown to more than 1,500 acres and was pushing south, fire officials said Saturday morning.
The blaze northeast of Santa Fe has more than doubled in size since Friday morning.
"Our efforts were to try and keep the fire between Medio Creek and Nambé Creek, and that failed miserably yesterday," said Buck Wickham, an operations section chief with the incident management team.
Around 135 firefighters are battling the blaze, including the Red River Fire Chasers and the Mount Taylor, Smokey Bear and Silver City hotshots. Meanwhile, a fixed-wing aircraft and three helicopters are dousing the flames from the air.
The fire has been burning in the hills east of Tesuque since Monday night.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Very disheartening news for those of us in the mountain area. Where is our Biden-obsessed governor? Presumably she has some responsibility to people affected by the fire, or is this just another thing (like the virus) that she plans to blame on Trump and do nothing about other than perhaps shut down more of the economy? She has disappeared while she waits for her cabinet appointment.
Better yet where the h*ll is your “president” in assisting not only us in New Mexico but many other US West states with even worse wildfires? Oh right, too busy stroking his ego, ignoring blue states and playing golf. Take a seat chief.
Right on the money David Cartwright.
Well according to Trump you just need to rake the leaves. So get busy.
