The Medio Fire in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains east of Chupadero grew about 60 acres overnight, the Santa Fe National Forest said Thursday.
The fire, which ignited Monday night, was reported at about 550 acres late Wednesday and 610 acres on Thursday.
"Firefighters made good progress yesterday, identifying an anchor point on the northwestern side of the fire, which gives crews on the ground the opportunity to safely start building a fire line and secure the fire's boundary," forest officials said in a news release.
Anchor points are natural barriers and places like rocky ridge lines that can be used for establishing a fire line.
The fire's behavior was moderate Thursday, the news release said, with isolated torching and crowning caused by dry fuels and winds driven by passing storms.
Thank you Mt. Taylor Hot Shots, and our Home Girls & Boys,
Doing the Deed, and Saving our Bu**s!
You stay safe now, no heroics, play the long game! C'mon home when it's done.
