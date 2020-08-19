The Medio Fire burning in a remote area northeast of Santa Fe has grown to more than 550 acres in size since the blaze broke out Monday night.
The fire, burning in the hills near the communities of Rio en Medio and Chupadero, east of Tesuque, ignited sometime Monday night and remained uncontained.
There were no evacuation orders and no structures were in danger as the fire continued to move east into the Pecos Wilderness, the news release said.
But the fire was posing risks to the Nambé Reservoir, tribal lands and cultural resources, the village of Rio en Medio, a powerline owned by Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative, hiking trails and watersheds.
