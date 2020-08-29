The Medio Fire burning north of Santa Fe broke another containment line but barely grew in size Saturday.
Officials discovered Friday the fire had started burning across the Rio Nambé, which they had hoped to hold as a northern border.
"It's always a concern when a fire gets past what you thought was a pretty good containment line," said Steven La-Sky, spokesman for the Southwest Area Incident Management Team assigned to the fire. "It's likely not to go anywhere in that direction, but that would open up a whole other can of worms."
The blaze had grown to 3,438 acre Saturday night — an increase of just 16 acres from the day before — and was 55 percent contained.
Meanwhile, the Caja Fire west of Santa Fe was deemed fully contained Saturday.
The 158-acre blaze was sparked by lightning Aug. 23 near the Colorado Peak on the Caja del Rio Plateau and never threatened any structures, according to Santa Fe National Forest officials.
While crews will remain on the scene over the next few days, firefighters can now focus their attention on the larger Medio Fire.
La-Sky said a helicopter was operating on the northern edge of the fire Saturday and a crew could be sent there if the blaze continues to spread in that direction.
Officials have deemed the fire's southern and southeastern borders, between the origin and the ski basin, contained while much of the fire's eastern boundary consists of a burn scar from a 2011 fire.
La-Sky said rain Friday has enabled crews to approach the main body of the fire's western edge, where it has jumped from mixed conifers and ponderosa pines to less dangerous juniper and piñon in some areas.
"They're cutting lines just in advance of the fire and throwing dirt on it," La-Sky said. "We didn't get enough rain to put out the fire, but we did get enough to put a damper on things and allow us to approach it."
