Firefighters working on the Medio Fire east of Tesuque mopped up its western perimeter Tuesday, removing and extinguishing any burning material near the containment line, as part of the final efforts to suppress the blaze, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team said in a news release.
"Despite warmer temperatures and increased winds, crews did not observe increased fire behavior or any new spot fires, which increased the team's confidence that this area has been secured," the news release said.
The fire has burned about 3,720 acres and is about 60 percent contained.
Crews will continue to gather and remove equipment, such as hoses and pumps, and a helicopter will remove equipment from the most remote areas of the fire.
They also will remove structure protection equipment at residences along lower Pacheco Canyon Road and in Rio en Medio, the news release said.
While a cold front was moving through the area Wednesday, temperatures are now expected rise. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area for fire activity.
A community meeting with updates on the Medio Fire will be broadcast on the Santa Fe National Forest's Facebook page at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The last community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
