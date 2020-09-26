The scars of the Medio Fire don't pose any immediate threat to the health and safety of surrounding communities, according to an assessment completed by a U.S. Forest Service Burned Area Emergency Response Team last week.
Lynn Bjorklund, recreation and wilderness program manager for the Forest Service's Española Ranger District, and archaeologist Jordan Jarrett worked with a remote team to assess the wildfire's aftermath, including the potential for flooding and erosion.
Through satellite imagery, the team found about 640 acres, or 16 percent of the roughly 4,000-acre wildfire, burned at high severity.
"The high severity areas, those are gone. It's all ash. We didn't see too much of that," Forest Service spokeswoman Julie Anne Overton said. "We usually get fires with this sort of intensity in the spring before monsoon season, so normally we would be worried about what precipitation would do to those severely burned areas that can't absorb water."
The response team found 1,187 acres, or 30 percent of the fire area, has high potential for post-fire runoff, meaning a typical summer thunderstorm would produce a peak water flow five times greater than the same amount of rain prior to the fire.
Only about 8 percent of the Rio Nambe Reservoir Watershed is within the Medio Fire perimeter. In 2011, the Pacheco Fire impacted about 60 percent of the Rio Nambe Reservoir Watershed.
The response team also found that 60 percent of the Medio Fire, which was started by lightning on Aug. 17, burned at low severity and was declared 100 percent contained Sept. 14.
Crews took advantage of the scars from the Pacheco Fire, which was over 10,000 acres, as well as a prescribed burn in 2019 to prevent the blaze from reaching the ski basin, two pieces of Tesuque Pueblo land and houses around Pachecho Canyon Road.
Crews successfully stopped the Medio Fire at Forest Road 102, which connects Pacheco Canyon and Hyde Park roads.
"If the Medio Fire had jumped Pacheco Canyon Road or the Forest Road 102, we would have had some serious issues. It was seriously zooming down before it hit that treated area," Overton said. "The risk across Forest Road 102 could have been exponential."
Overton said trails, including the Rio Nambe, Borrego and Rio Medio trails as well as Rio en Medio and Pacheco Canyon roads, will likely be closed until at least the snow melts in the spring, when the Forest Service will also conduct another assessment of the burned area.
In June, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza called Rio en Medio Road a "public safety hazard" as parked cars crowding the entrance to the Rio en Medio trail prohibited emergency vehicles. Residents Geraldine Jimenez and her neighbor, Kelsey Kolar, both said Saturday they wouldn't mind if the Rio en Medio, also known as County Road 78B, stays closed to vehicles.
Jimenez said she spent much of the fire sweating inside with her windows and doors closed because she lives with an 86-year-old aunt with respiratory problems. The 54-year-old lifelong resident of Rio en Medio said she's worried about the next fire season after the hottest summer she can remember.
"I'm worried about breathing the air. I'm worried about another fire next year," Jimenez said. "This summer was so hot and dry. It was awful. I don't know, but it feels like we might have to keep our doors and windows closed again if it's like this again next summer."
