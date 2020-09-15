Fire officials say the Medio Fire, which has burned 4,010 acres northeast of Santa Fe, is 100 percent contained.
Firefighters will continue to monitor the perimeter of the lightning-caused fire, which began Aug. 17, to ensure containment lines are holding. Crews also will watch for hot spots in the fire's interior that could cause visible smoke.
An online community meeting about the fire and the Burned Area Emergency Response team's assessment will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the Santa Fe National Forest's Facebook page.
