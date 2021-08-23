One more excuse for not getting coronavirus shots just went down the tubes.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday it has approved the two-dose Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, adding another debating point in the ongoing back-and-forth about vaccinations in New Mexico, where county-by-county rates vary wildly.
“That’s wonderful,” said Trevas Younger, owner of the Heritage Assisted Living & Adult Day Care in Las Cruces. “I am very excited about that.”
Younger has just one problem — literally, one — with it. Of 31 staffers, only one is not vaccinated. She said she will tell the worker that she must get the shots.
“I’m just going to have to take a hard line on it,” she said Monday afternoon.
Health providers in the region generally welcomed the news the Pfizer vaccine is now fully approved as opposed to having “emergency use authorization.” One national organization, the Kaiser Family Foundation, has said full approval could persuade some of those who haven’t been inoculated to do so.
Dr. Wendy Johnson, chief medical officer at La Familia Medical Center in Santa Fe, said she would love to see the announcement drive more people to get vaccinated.
“I hope that it does,” Johnson said. “I’m not sure that it will.”
She said she feared “hard-core hesitant people will come up with more excuses” to turn down the vaccinations.
Medical officials and groups sometimes say a trusted health care provider’s insistence on the safety and value of the shots is the most reliable way to convince reluctant patients.
That was the case with Anthony Martinez, 52, of Santa Fe. He had no problem wearing a mask to protect against the disease. But he hates vaccinations in general and doubted the benefits of the COVID-19 inoculation.
Then he was diagnosed this spring with lung disease. He said his doctor told him to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.
“No, doc, I don’t do shots,” Martinez recalled saying.
The doctor responded that if Martinez contracted the coronavirus, he probably would die because of the state of his lungs.
“I was like, ‘OK, give me the shot,’ ” Martinez said.
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center spokesman Arturo Delgado wrote in an email that “full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine further illustrates the effectiveness and safety of this vaccine. It is always our hope that this type of information will help educate and encourage those who are unvaccinated to get a vaccine.”
And Presbyterian Healthcare Services spokeswoman Amanda Schoenberg wrote her system is “confident that more New Mexicans will decide to get vaccinated. This full approval underscores the strong evidence we already have in support of COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy, with more than 200 million Pfizer vaccines administered in the United States alone.”
The Kaiser Family Foundation reported in June that about 30 percent of the unvaccinated said they “would be more likely to get vaccinated if one of the vaccines currently authorized for emergency use were to receive full approval from the FDA.”
The foundation added, though, that a large majority of unvaccinated people either thought the vaccines already had full approval or weren’t sure.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, wrote in an email that full approval for the Pfizer vaccine brings home the fact people can protect themselves and their community health care system by getting vaccinated.
Vaccinations also help boost the state’s economy, she wrote.
The FDA noted Monday that full approval was given for people 16 years of age and older. The vaccine continues to be available to children 12 to 15 under emergency use authorization, with a third shot available for some immunocompromised individuals.
The federal agency said scientific data in “hundreds of thousands of pages,” plus its own analyses and evaluation of manufacturing processes convinced its experts to give full approval to the Pfizer drug.
For Trevas Younger, that provided one more reason all her workers should be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The one employee who is not, Younger said, is a good worker and fine member of the team.
But Younger said it’s not worth risking the health of residents and other employees to have an unvaccinated worker.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.