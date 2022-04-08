Mandy's Farm in Albuquerque saw its staff and clientele shrink through the coronavirus pandemic, but a batch of money to lift staff wages has started to roll in.
For places that work with some of New Mexico's most challenged citizens, the funding arrived just in time.
Medicaid-supported home and community health providers for the elderly, developmentally disabled and people with behavioral health needs will get an infusion of about $130 million through the American Rescue Plan Act to bump up wages and beef up staff lost through the pandemic. The federal money is designed to hasten the nation's economic recovery.
Mandy's Farm is just one of many entities that will get money.
"It has been extremely difficult for us to recruit employees and even retain some of our employees. … So we have lost probably over a third of our workforce," said Mandy's Farm executive director Melissa McCue. "We are very excited to have some of the funds through the rescue act."
McCue said prior to the pandemic, her operation provided programs to 250 people, but it has dropped to 70. She said her staff fell from 120 full-time employees to 85. They haven't had the option of working from home, she said, and Mandy's Farm and other groups like it have struggled to keep up as other businesses and organizations raised wages.
She said Mandy's Farm received its first payout last week from the American Rescue Plan Act. She said she announced to staffers Friday that starting hourly pay would increase from $11 an hour to $13.50, and average salaries would rise from $13.30 an hour to $16.25.
Mandy's Farm offers a variety of programs for the developmentally disabled, including agricultural training, an employment program, aquatics and horsemanship, in-home support and help in making the transition to after-school life.
The money, allocated through the state Human Services Department, will cover services, mainly retroactively, from May 2021 to the end of June 2022. Money is expected to come through in two more rounds of payouts over the next two years, ending in mid-2024. Payments will not differentiate between rural and urban providers.
Home- and community-based services include those provided in assisted living centers and in private homes, as opposed to institutions.
The state reported last week those who provide Medicaid home and community-based services will get a 15 percent bump in reimbursement in the first of the three rounds of payouts. The state works through three insurers that help administer Medicaid — Presbyterian Health Plan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico and Western Sky Community Care.
State Human Services Department spokeswoman Jodi McGinnis Porter said in emails this week in the second batch of money, workers would get 10 percent raises and in the third, 5 percent.
She said payments "are made to agency providers and workers directly employed by Medicaid members receiving services."
The state described the money in a news release as "temporary economic recovery payments to providers that have supported our community throughout the Public Health Emergency."
Nicole Comeaux, Medicaid director for the state, said in a news release the money will "strengthen the caregiver workforce and facilitate greater access" to home and community-based care.
Money may be used for staff retention, equipment, hazard pay, training and in other ways.
Jason Cornwell, division director of developmental disabilities support, called it a "much-needed influx of dollars" that will "provide a living wage to the workforce dedicated to providing services for our state’s most vulnerable citizens and their families."
McCue said she expected her nonprofit organization to receive about $705,735 over the three phases. The money is viewed as temporary, she said, and for the long run, organizations like McCue's can't rely on fundraising as a sustainable way of supporting pay increases.
For now, though, they will use the federal money to gain post-pandemic stability.
