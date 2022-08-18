At a 12-step meeting in Albuquerque’s foothills, one of hundreds held each week statewide, there were cowboys, Anglo women in golf shirts and Hispanic day laborers. A woman without housing asked around for a place to stay the night. A downcast man in nurse’s scrubs said he had relapsed but hoped to go home that night, if his wife would have him.
New Mexicans can’t ignore the state’s enormous alcohol problem even if they want to. Tens of thousands have to confront it each day in their roles as clinicians and cops and probation officers and teachers, as family of people dependent on alcohol, and in personal struggles with addiction.
Yet for years, the state’s political leaders have largely turned a blind eye, failing to take substantive, statewide action to curb the escalating crisis. Instead of reducing hazards for people who consume alcohol, they have improved the business climate for people who sell it. Last year, as the number of alcohol-induced deaths in the state hit record highs, legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made it easier to get alcohol in restaurants and via home delivery.
On more than half the measures recommended for reducing alcohol-related harms by the Community Preventive Services Task Force, an independent panel of scientific experts, the state Department of Health acknowledges the state “needs improvement” or is moving in the wrong direction.
Many people — including those who benefit from alcohol sales — view the challenge with fatalism.
“We do have an alcohol problem in New Mexico. We always have and always will,” said lobbyist Ruben Baca, who in 2017 helped kill one of the recommended measures, an increase in alcohol taxes.
In 1990, many thought the state’s elevated rate of intoxicated driving crashes couldn’t be changed — until lawmakers mustered a whole-of-government response and cut the rate of fatal crashes by two-thirds.
And overwhelmed by a wave of opioid overdose deaths long before it hit the nation as a whole, New Mexico developed policies that experts credit with preventing deaths from climbing higher.
Though not typically thought of as an innovator, New Mexico adopted laws that were the first of their kind that later spread across the country. The state required motorists convicted of intoxicated driving to install ignition interlocks and made it easier for people who inject drugs to report overdoses to emergency responders and access the medication naloxone to revive overdose victims.
Today, no state has a higher rate of alcohol-related deaths than New Mexico, including those that consume more alcohol and where more residents drink. “Drinking is more dangerous in New Mexico,” said Michael Landen, the state epidemiologist from 2012-20, so the state needs stronger safeguards than other places, too.
Potential for action
To significantly reduce alcohol’s harms would require efforts across New Mexican society — including by the governor, the Legislature, courts, clinicians, not to mention alcohol producers, sellers and drinkers. In interviews, state and national experts suggested necessary elements:
Set a measurable and meaningful goal, and lead: First, the state needs to acknowledge the problem and commit to addressing it, said Landen. Lawmakers could enshrine the clear, measurable goal of reducing alcohol-related deaths and empower a high-level task force to propel action — “to keep the recommendations coming and the evaluation moving forward.”
Renew the fight against DWI, and look beyond it: Thirty years ago, New Mexico’s campaign to reduce intoxicated driving significantly changed behaviors and saved lives — but in the last 15 years, those reductions bottomed out.
The state’s legal limit on blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent is lax — a 180-pound person might consume four drinks in an hour without exceeding it — and lawmakers could lower it to 0.05. This is already the standard in many middle- and high-income countries. In Utah, the first state to implement it, fatal crashes fell by 20 percent, faster than in neighboring states or nationwide.
But deaths caused by intoxicated driving represent only 1 in 10 of the state’s alcohol-related fatalities and are a facet of a much larger problem. The state has long funded Local DWI councils in each county to address intoxicated driving, but they focus on problem drinkers rather than populationwide strategies to reduce alcohol consumption. Landen said the Legislature could broaden its mandate to explicitly address all alcohol-related deaths with evidence-based approaches.
Raise the price of alcohol: Experts agreed the most important step New Mexico can take to reduce alcohol-related deaths is to make it less affordable to drink excessively by raising alcohol taxes.
“There are more studies of this than any other preventive intervention that we’ve done, and the findings are more consistent,” said Alex Wagenaar, a professor emeritus at the University of Florida College of Medicine. “As the tax goes up, alcohol problems go down.”
In New Mexico, Landen said an increase in alcohol taxes ought to be the “centerpiece” of any robust response to alcohol-related deaths, whether raised statewide or by empowering local counties to impose their own taxes, which McKinley County already does.
There are other ways of reducing the affordability of alcohol, such as setting a price floor for sellers. In Oregon, 750-milliliter bottles of 40-proof (20 percent alcohol) spirits must be priced at $8.95 or more. Ireland recently enacted a minimum unit price for alcohol, prohibiting sales per standard drink for less than the equivalent of $1.13, regardless of whether the beverage is beer, wine or liquor.
In contrast, the cheapest liquor sold at a Rio Rancho Walmart is priced at 30 cents per standard drink.
Measure alcohol sales: To curb rising opioid overdose deaths, New Mexico began monitoring the distribution of prescription drugs to help crack down on dangerous prescribing practices. Landen said the Legislature could create a comparable monitoring system for alcohol by authorizing the Tax and Revenue Department to use alcohol tax data from individual wholesalers and retailers to “track where alcohol has been purchased, in what settings, by what communities.”
Address the connection between alcohol and violence: More than 40 percent of New Mexico homicide victims were drinking at the time of their deaths, and alcohol is the most common intoxicant in violence in the state. Charlie Branas, the chairman of the epidemiology department at Columbia University, said “there are many untapped opportunities” for the state to prevent violence by tackling alcohol.
Research has recently demonstrated that handgun owners with a prior conviction for intoxicated driving are four to five times more likely to commit violent or firearm crimes. Lawmakers could prohibit them from possessing guns. Scientists have also repeatedly shown that businesses that sell alcohol influence crime rates in their proximity. New Mexico policymakers and law enforcement could study whether the number and concentration of alcohol outlets have contributed to the state’s alarming rates of violence.
Address disparate harm to Native communities: Alcohol-related deaths in New Mexico are characterized by stark racial disparities. State and sovereign tribal governments could cooperate to close these gaps.
The most critical step is to establish a coordinated strategy, said Michelle Brandser, a member of the Navajo Nation and the Health Services Administrator for its Division of Behavior and Mental Health Services. The state and tribes have consulted, but she urged “a renewed effort.” Better collaboration between the Indian Health Service and Navajo Nation to cross-train the Nation’s limited behavioral and mental health workforce is needed too, she said.
Many experts suggested ways to make effective treatment more accessible to Native people. Spero Manson, who is Pembina Chippewa and a professor of public health and psychiatry at the University of Colorado, recommended that Medicaid, the government’s health insurance program for people with low incomes or disabilities, pay for navigators to help patients transition from detoxification programs into alcohol treatment. Many Native Americans don’t make that jump successfully.
Researchers at the Johns Hopkins University Center for American Indian Health underscored the importance of home visiting programs. These connect expecting mothers with Indigenous clinicians and have been shown to prevent maternal substance use and reduce adverse childhood experiences.
Dr. Jennie Wei, an addiction specialist at Gallup Indian Medical Center, emphasized screening and treating Native people for mental health disorders such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and historical trauma, which many patients cope with by drinking. “If we don’t make this a priority, alcohol will continue to be the main treatment.”
Make counseling and medications for alcohol disorders universal: Primary care doctors can play a crucial role, advocates say: identifying harmful drinking behaviors, counseling their patients to cut back, and prescribing medications and other services to help them do it.
Professional associations and teaching institutions could prioritize the diagnosis and treatment of alcohol disorders in their educational efforts.
Gallup Indian Medical Center has shown that with thoughtful protocols, investments in appropriate staff and sustained leadership, a health care organization can radically increase counseling for alcohol disorders and use of medications such as naltrexone. Every medical institution in the state could embrace similar practices.
Address the number of businesses that sell alcohol: For more than 70 years, New Mexican law has limited the number of businesses licensed to sell alcohol in any given municipality or county to 1 per 2,000 people — but the law has never had many teeth. In communities that already exceed their cap, the state does not issue new licenses — but existing license holders can resell them. In effect, the law does nothing to diminish the profusion of alcohol businesses.
Shelley Mann-Lev, former president of the New Mexico Public Health Association, said the state’s Regulation and Licensing Division could establish clearer limitations on areas where alcohol businesses are restricted, with an efficient process for localities to assess potential businesses’ impact on safety.
Mann-Lev said the division could extend the distance around certain sensitive spaces like schools and places of worship where alcohol sales are prohibited. It could also require alcohol outlets to be at least 1,000 feet apart. Colorado enacted similar legislation in 2016.
Redefining responsible drinking
Curbing alcohol-related deaths in New Mexico will also require a fundamental shift in the state’s drinking culture.
Many people quoted in this series drink alcohol, as does its author. None suggested prohibiting alcohol was realistic, reasonable or necessary — although the science is increasingly clear that drinking confers no health benefits and imposes increasing risk as a person consumes more than one drink per day.
But without a broad reduction in alcohol consumption, New Mexico’s surging alcohol-related death rate will continue to rise, dragging on the state’s economy, perpetuating violence and trauma, and shattering tens of thousands more families.
The meaning of a “responsible drinker” has evolved over time. Where once it signified consuming in sufficient moderation to manage the tasks of daily life, it has grown to include a responsibility for fellow drinkers, too: After all, friends don’t let friends drive drunk.
Some advocate for a further evolution, to an understanding that responsible drinking also means cultivating a shared drinking environment — even if it asks sacrifices by some — that is safe for everyone.
Longtime alcohol sellers say they already practice this philosophy. Tasha Zonski-Armijo, the third-generation of her family to run Jubilation Wine & Spirits in Albuquerque, said that she would not want to profit from a single transaction that leads to harm. “No sale is that important.”
Maurice Bonal isn’t giving up his role as the state’s leading broker of liquor licenses any time soon, but he gave up drinking long ago. “At some point in my life, I was a better customer than an owner,” he said, a hazard he has observed among many other license holders. He has different aspirations for his own children. “I don’t want ’em in this business.”
These days, alcohol lobbyist Baca said the most he’ll partake in is half a glass of wine. “As far as drinking, forget it,” he said.
“It’s not good for your health.”