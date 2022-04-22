All but one of the candidates running for governor of New Mexico have been spending campaign money on meals as they've hit the road in search of voters and donors.
Even busy politicians have to eat, right?
But, proportionally, none of the gubernatorial hopefuls has dished it up like Republican-turned-Libertarian Karen Bedonie.
According to the latest campaign finance reports, meals account for about one-fifth of Bedonie's spending — significantly more than any other gubernatorial candidate.
"She is the [candidate] who will break bread with you," said Crystal Meiwes, who serves as treasurer and regional coordinator for Bedonie's campaign. "She will sit down at a meal table and talk with you and have a cup of coffee with you and discuss the problems in your area and remedies to those problems."
In the most recent campaign finance reporting period, from Oct. 5 to April 4, Bedonie listed 147 meal-related expenses. They range from a low of $5.12 at an Albuquerque Starbucks to a high of $235.79 at the Sunset Grill at the Sonoma Ranch Golf Course in Las Cruces.
Some days, her campaign reported paying for three or more meals over a 24-hour period.
On Nov. 8, for example, she reported four meal-related expenses: the Sunset Grill, plus a tab of $89.31 at a Cattle Baron and $53.74 at an IHOP, also in Las Cruces, as well as $34.03 at the Rio Mimbres Country Club in Deming.
Not every meal was fancy.
On Jan. 10, for example, she listed six meal-related expenses, including $18.62 at a Chevron in Window Rock, Ariz.
In all, Bedonie reported spending more than $8,200 on meals over the past six months, or about 18 percent of her overall spending of $45,781.
Her cash on hand balance at the end of the reporting period was less than $900.
Bedonie was unavailable for comment. Meiwes said Bedonie, who is Navajo, was campaigning in the Navajo Nation, where cellphone and internet service is not always available.
Meiwes said travel-related expenses, including lodging and fuel, account for the lion's share of Bedonie's campaign expenditures. Bedonie lives in a remote area of McKinley County in northwestern New Mexico and has to travel long distances to meet with voters. She is also a mother of eight, including two young daughters who sometimes accompany their mother on the campaign trail. The girls are home-schooled, Meiwes said.
In addition to traveling with family, Meiwes said some of the meals were for constituents, as well as campaign volunteers.
"I looked back at some of the receipts and stuff, and Karen has bought a plethora of meals for disabled veterans and elderly people that are our constituents we met who are struggling right now," she said.
Ginger Grider, a write-in Libertarian candidate for governor who will face off against Bedonie in the June primary election, called Bedonie's spending a "gross misuse of public trust and campaign contributions."
Grider is the only candidate who hasn't spent any campaign money on meals. But with a cash balance of $100 — money she loaned her own campaign — Grider has to be especially frugal.
Grider said she's not sure how Bedonie can justify her level of spending on meals to her contributors.
"I went through the 65-odd pages from the initial [campaign finance report] and the 65-odd pages from the one that was just filed, and I was thoroughly disgusted," she said.
In her first campaign finance report, Bedonie listed 102 meal-related expenses totaling more than $4,800.
Grider also questioned Bedonie's spending on lodging, which accounts for about 22 percent of her total spending in the last campaign reporting period.
"I don't believe that Mrs. Bedonie's campaign contributors thought they were going to finance her family for almost two years eating and staying in hotels and going to Sam's Club and things of that nature," Grider said, adding Bedonie's campaign contributions may slow down since Bedonie switched her party affiliation from Republican to Libertarian.
"It's eating out four to five times a day. It's staying in hotels, and now there is no longer that money at her disposal because at the time of filing, she had [$896] left in the account," Grider said. "At the rate she was spending, that's not going to cover many more dates. Now she's gonna have to live on her own dime."
Grider, who has been a Libertarian since 2016 and ran for secretary of state in 2018, said she "absolutely intends" to beat Bedonie in June.
"I am a very well-entrenched, very well-known Libertarian in the state of New Mexico," she said, adding she suspects Bedonie switched her party affiliation to make it easier to get on the ballot.
"I think she is a Republican and she took advantage of the fact we only needed 280-odd signatures," Grider said.
Meiwes said Grider was entitled to believe what she wants.
"Thank God we're in America," she said. "Thank God we're free still."