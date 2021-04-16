Bill McCamley is stepping down as Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.
His last day is Friday.
"I just wanted to send a note to you all saying how proud of an experience it has been working with all of you these past 2+ years," McCamley, a former state representative, wrote in an email to employees this week.
"The effort, care, and patience you have shown dealing with New Mexicans as we work through this pandemic together has been nothing short of heroic and I can do nothing but offer my highest praise to all of you," he wrote.
McCamley did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
