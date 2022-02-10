The city of Santa Fe has hired Danny Maki, who worked as the field director for Mayor Alan Webber’s 2021 reelection campaign, as a senior adviser and neighborhood engagement coordinator, the city announced Thursday.
Maki will act as a liaison between the city government and local communities and organizations. He’ll also serve in an advisory role to City Manager John Blair, Webber and the City Council, the city said in a news release.
“That is my wheelhouse, and that is where my strengths are — reaching out to the community and making sure you bring everyone into the fold and [everyone] has a seat at the table,” Maki said in an interview.
The CEO of the campaign advisory firm Maki Campaign Solutions and the husband of city Finance Director Mary McCoy, Maki will earn $75,000 annually in the exempt role, which he stepped into Monday, city spokesman Dave Herndon said.
Webber created the position a little over two years ago, and the city openly advertised it, Herndon said, but no applicant was selected.
Exact details on how long the position was advertised and how many applications the city received were not immediately available Thursday evening, Herndon said, because of a technical issue — the position was posted before the city changed its human resources platform.
Maki was a fixture during the run-up to the 2021 election and often was spotted near Webber during campaign events.
Herndon said Blair recently reached out to Maki to gauge his interest in the new role and found him to be a good fit.
Blair said Maki has worked with nearly every member of the City Council at one point — he helped run a few of their campaigns — and has “great relationships with all of them,” as well as with officials across New Mexico.
Maki will not only be a “one-stop shop” for neighborhood associations and organizations, he will also help with community outreach, Blair added.
“You have heard me talk at length about one of the things we are trying to do here at City Hall is build the capacity for our senior staff and not only keep the city running but improve how it is running,” Blair said. “Danny will be a tremendous resource as an adviser.”
Maki previously worked as director of boards and commissions for former Gov. Bill Richardson and as a legislative assistant for then-U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján.
“If you look at all my jobs across everything I have done, it’s all about outreach and community engagement,” Maki said.
He also ran for a New Mexico Public Regulation Commission seat in 2012, finishing last in the June 2012 Democratic primary against three other contenders.
It’s not the first time the city has hired someone with ties to Webber’s election campaign.
Former City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill, whose likeness and endorsement could be found on campaign mailers during his first run in 2018, was hired as his chief of staff shortly after he was elected.
The position didn’t exist prior to Webber’s election and was created, the mayor said at the time, as part of the city’s effort to modernize and expand the Mayor’s Office.
LaPan Hill would then be named interim city manager before being named to the position on a permanent basis.
Maki’s hire was one of three personnel moves the city announced Thursday.
Melissa McDonald, who has served as interim parks director for over a year, has been promoted and named parks and open space director. McDonald has worked for the city since 2015, previously as the river and watershed manager.
The city also promoted Manuel Gonzales to full-time director of information technology and telecommunications. He previously worked as interim ITT director and ITT program manager.
Gonzales worked in the past as a customer engineer of IBM, a systems administrator at Los Alamos National Laboratory, and a project specialist and systems analyst for Santa Fe County.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
The only thing more rude, offensive and unlevel playing field than the hacks webber hires is webber himself. People in city government will tell you it's a disaster, a complete leadership vacuum with everyone kowtowing to the blame diva.
Speaking of engagement, where's the newspaper's report on the bus driver deaths? Cat got your tongue?
Seems like political patronage run amok lately.
Well planned I would say!
The real issue is the "Strong Mayor" model, stupidly created by the Council, which allowed Webber to seize power. We need to move immediately to rectify this mistake. Coupled with another new idea, "Ranked Choice" voting, and no limits on outside campaign funds, it allowed Webber to buy the election, twice. We also need to restore the one term limit for State elected officials, another grave mistake. We have Dictators as Governor and Mayor because of these blunders. Reverse course, try again.
The political affiliations of his family: https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/richardson-pal-walter-butch-maki-starts-tech-project-in-kenya/article_ff98904a-823b-5f00-96e7-aa90fff1ec43.html
Apparently Danny comes from good stock. RME
https://www.sfreporter.com/news/2010/07/13/political-plunder/
The web under Webber tightens. Did the city do any outreach on this position? Who appointed him? John Blair or Webber? What did the former neighborhood liaison do? Certainly not reach out to the Candelario neighborhood about the Zia development or to those opposing the increased density proposal on Old Pecos Trail. Yet we do not have adequate staff for rec and parks positions-oh and of course, the city council has mucho tiempo to spend discussing banners that do not address current problems of living veterans like housing and health care.
More waste of tax payer monies as political operatives and hacks are hired that are unqualified for their jobs without any process or oversight by anyone but the Mayor. How can a city be run this way?
Profitably for the patrons.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.