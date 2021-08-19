Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber's campaign filed an ethics complaint against the Spanish fraternal organization Union Protectiva de Santa Fe and two other local organizations this week, alleging illicit political activity in support of mayoral candidate JoAnne Vigil Coppler.
The complaint, filed with the city's Ethics and Campaign Review Board, claims Union Protectiva, as well as the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2951 and American Legion Post 1, violated city code and state law by spending funds to support a candidate, despite the organizations' nonprofit status and failure to properly register with the city.
According to city code, any group hoping to advocate for or against a political candidate must register a statement of organization with the City Clerk's Office before circulating campaign material, which none named in the complaint has done.
The complaint refers to several advertisements and Facebook posts, including one paid for by Union Protectiva that ran in the Santa Fe Reporter in April. The advertisement, which bore the heading "Mayor Webber's Dark Side," made several allegations, including claims that Webber was a Marxist seeking to divide Santa Fe.
At the time the ad ran, Virgil Vigil, Union Protectiva's president, said he didn't see the ad as political.
Webber called the advertisement "wrong" and "disturbing."
The complaint also cites a widely circulated social media and newspaper ad that attempts to denigrate the city's Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process to address public art and monuments, calling it "Cancelling Hispanic Arts Religious Traditions."
VFW Post 2951 and American Legion Post 1 are listed as sponsors of the ad, which also has appeared on yard signs.
In a statement announcing the ethics complaint, Sascha Guinn Anderson referred to three people — Vigil; James Hallinan, a spokesman for Union Protectiva; and Eli Bransford, who makes YouTube videos about Santa Fe and Webber — as "Trump MAGA operatives," seeking to divide the city.
"Their plan is to divide the city and incite a culture war," Anderson said in the statement. "City voters have the right to know about the Trump MAGA operatives who are illegally working on behalf of JoAnne Vigil Coppler. We call on Vigil Coppler to repudiate these Trump operatives who are trying to tear apart the fabric of our community and to stop relying on their help to win this election at all costs."
Both Vigil Coppler, a current city councilor, and Webber are registered Democrats, while former congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson, the third candidate in the race, is a registered Republican.
Martinez Johnson filed an ethics complaint last month against Webber's campaign, alleging it was using city resources. That complaint came after the mayor's campaign issued an email announcing his appearance at a city-funded event.
The ethics board is scheduled to hear Martinez Johnson's complaint at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Hallinan provided a statement alleging Webber is retaliating against Hispanics, Catholics, veterans and members of the military by filing a "baseless and desperate" complaint.
"Webber is a struggling mayor who is out of touch with Santa Fe's history and culture," the statement continues.
Pat Patterson, who serves as adjutant, or administrative assistant, of American Legion Post 1, declined to comment until the organization could review the complaint.
In response to the Trump supporter rhetoric, Hallinan wrote in a text message that Union Protectiva has "no affiliation with any current President or former Presidents." He said the statement "makes it clear that Mayor Webber is in fact the one creating divisiveness."
The Webber campaign's complaint also refers to an email between Vigil and Vigil Coppler — no relation — which the complaint alleges is evidence of coordination between Union Protectiva and Vigil Coppler's campaign.
The email, sent to Vigil Coppler in February, begins, "As you know, we are pulling for you to run for Mayor and will support your run."
The email was sent from Vigil's AOL email address.
Vigil Coppler said the email was similar to other emails she received from members of the public encouraging her to run. She said the Webber campaign was "grasping at straws."
"Many people during that time wrote me to encourage me to run," Vigil Coppler said. "Many, many people."
Sisto Abeyta, Vigil Coppler's campaign manager, said she never responded to the email, and there was no coordination between her campaign and the organization.
"There is no coordination that happened," Abeyta said. "It was an individual who expressed to JoAnne, 'Run and I will support you.' "
Abeyta said Carlos Trujillo, an outreach manager for Webber's campaign, had informed the campaign about the email.
Vigil Copper said Trujillo served as her campaign manager for a short period of time before she officially announced she was entering the race.
"Carlos is the one who is instigating this whole thing," Vigil Coppler said.
Trujillo did not deny the allegation but said he never worked for Vigil Coppler's campaign in an "official" capacity.
"I absolutely shared that email with the campaign," he said in a statement issued by Anderson. "JoAnne's supporters are Trumpian operatives deploying divisive bullying tactics and I will do everything I can to stop MAGA from having an ally in the Mayor's office."
The complaint is the latest between Webber and the fraternal organization.
In June, the organization filed a lawsuit against Webber, asking a judge to order Webber to restore the Plaza obelisk, which activists pulled down with ropes and chains last year during an Indigenous Peoples Day protest.
More recently, in response to a video in which Webber decries vandalism at the Cross of the Martyrs on the 341st anniversary of the Pueblo Revolt, the organization accused the mayor of failing to protect Hispanic culture and history.
The Webber campaign asks the ethics review board to order all the yard signs removed, to impose a $500 fine per violation against each of the organizations named in the complaint and to require the organizations to file as political committees so they will have to disclose municipal election donations and expenditures.
The complaint also requests a determination on whether the advertisement, social media posts and yard signs qualify as coordinated expenditures in support of Vigil Coppler's campaign and if her campaign failed to report them.
Vigil Coppler said she believes the timing of the complaint was intended to deflect attention from the ethics complaint Martinez Johnson filed against Webber's campaign.
In response, Anderson said, "We fully anticipate that the ethics complaint today will be dismissed and we certainly don't want anything to distract from that.
