Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber’s proposed city budget for the coming fiscal year calls for a $20 million increase in spending over the current year and includes staff raises, investments in a new teen center and $10.5 million in reserves to prepare for an economic slowdown.
In a virtual news conference Thursday, Webber touted the $403.4 million spending plan — a 126-page document — as a “progressive budget” that aligns with a vision of “justice” for Santa Fe.
He highlighted the proposed allocation of about $3 million from the city’s general fund into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which supports down payment assistance, rental assistance and housing rehabilitation for Santa Fe residents. This would be the fourth year in a row for the city to make such an appropriation, the mayor added.
He also noted the proposed 3% salary increase for employees who earn less than $100,000, along with a 1% increase for employees with higher wages.
“We’re really trying to focus on a distribution of pay increases that reflects that those that are making less should get more,” Webber said.
City Finance Director Emily Oster said the total proposed spending increase of about
$20 million would be spread across all departments, though some new investments would go toward operations of the Southside Teen Center.
The proposal allocates
$1.3 million and 10 full-time employees to the center, which is under construction. City staff expect the project to be completed by the summer, with a grand opening in late summer.
The release of the mayor’s spending plan comes just days ahead of a series of City Council budget hearings. The meetings begin Tuesday and are expected to culminate May 10 with a public hearing and a final council vote to adopt the budget for fiscal year 2024.
The proposal projects the city’s gross receipts tax revenue will reach more than $146 million, the record-high number the city saw in fiscal year 2022.
Still, officials are budgeting with caution amid signs of a possible economic slowdown nationally, Oster said, pointing out the budget puts $10.5 million in reserves. She added that New Mexico has lagged behind other states in experiencing the effects of downturns.
It’s too early to tell if the record-high gross receipts tax is “a new normal,” Oster said. “Based on our projection, we expect a leveling out or, perhaps, a gradual decline, which is why we’re putting money into the reserves.”
A news release issued in March announcing the city would no longer pursue a partnership with a professional indoor soccer league or host games on a turf-covered ice rink at the Genoveva Chavez Center Center — a plan that drew the ire of ice rink users — cited the lack of funding for the effort. The news release stated every city department would be instructed to submit a “flat budget” for fiscal year 2024, indicating the city would not increase spending.
City Manager John Blair said the proposed budget, with a 5% increase, was “relatively flat” compared to the spending increase approved for the current year.
“We used the term ‘flat,’ but it meant ‘be reasonable in the sort of things that you’re going to request,’ ” Blair said. “Our intent was to be fiscally responsible right now, and do some increases for some projects that absolutely have to get done.”
City officials also expressed interest in diversifying the city’s revenue, which Webber said could involve looking at potential talks with the state about changes to municipal revenue streams.
The proposed budget states Santa Fe’s largest funding source is tax revenue, which accounts for more than 43% of all revenues. Of that, 81% comes from the gross receipts tax.
“We talk about the state being overly dependent on oil and gas, and Santa Fe, in its own microcosm, is overly dependent on GRT, and we need to diversify,” Webber said.