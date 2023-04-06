Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber’s proposed city budget for the coming fiscal year calls for a $20 million increase in spending over the current year and includes staff raises, investments in a new teen center and $10.5 million in reserves to prepare for an economic slowdown.

In a virtual news conference Thursday, Webber touted the $403.4 million spending plan — a 126-page document — as a “progressive budget” that aligns with a vision of “justice” for Santa Fe.

He highlighted the proposed allocation of about $3 million from the city’s general fund into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which supports down payment assistance, rental assistance and housing rehabilitation for Santa Fe residents. This would be the fourth year in a row for the city to make such an appropriation, the mayor added.