RED RIVER — Officials aren’t certain what the future holds for Memorial Day weekend in this small mountain community northeast of Taos, but Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said the town will no longer promote its decades-old celebration to motorcyclists.

“I think it’s safe to say that we’ve seen the last Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally,” Calhoun told around 300 people who gathered Wednesday afternoon in the Red River Conference Center.

She spoke with a sense of finality that seemed to be lacking in previous comments following a deadly shootout Saturday between rival motorcycle gangs on the resort town’s crowded Main Street. The violence left three men dead and five injured.

