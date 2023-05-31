Marshal James Johnson, middle, embraces Red River dispatchers Morgan Hughes, left, and Elyse Yarbrough during a community meeting Wednesday following a deadly shootout in Red River that left three dead and five injured during the annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally.
Hundreds of Red River community members gathered Wednesday for a town meeting where town officials addressed the deadly shooting that occurred over Memorial Day weekend and gave the public a chance to speak.
RED RIVER — Officials aren’t certain what the future holds for Memorial Day weekend in this small mountain community northeast of Taos, but Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said the town will no longer promote its decades-old celebration to motorcyclists.
“I think it’s safe to say that we’ve seen the last Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally,” Calhoun told around 300 people who gathered Wednesday afternoon in the Red River Conference Center.
She spoke with a sense of finality that seemed to be lacking in previous comments following a deadly shootout Saturday between rival motorcycle gangs on the resort town’s crowded Main Street. The violence left three men dead and five injured.