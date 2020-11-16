As New Mexico began a two-week shutdown Monday to try to curb a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Mayor Alan Webber continued to implore residents to remain guarded against a virus that has infected more than 3,000 people in Santa Fe County.
"I've heard from people at the Johns Hopkins [Bloomberg] School of Public Health that the next two months — unless we do change our behavior — will be worse than the last two months, so we're really up against a mandate for change," Webber said during a virtual news conference.
Monday marked the beginning of what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called a "reset" for New Mexico, which will be under the highest level of public health restrictions for a two-week period ending Nov. 30.
"The worsening state of emergency throughout New Mexico necessitates severe public health restrictions as the state records unsustainable rates of new infections of COVID-19 and hospitals throughout the state approach or exceed capacity for bed availability and staffing resources," the Governor's Office said Friday. "New Mexico’s rolling 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 1,012, nearly 10 times greater than the state’s target for a safe 'reopening' process."
First enacted during the start of the pandemic in the spring, the restrictions include orders for New Mexicans to stay home except for essential trips and for so-called nonessential businesses, such as gyms and hair salons, to close down.
"Her assessment of the situation is one that I share, which is that the numbers and the case spread is seriously out of control, and going back to the level of engagement and discipline that we had in March and April is the only way to create a break," Webber said, referring to the governor.
"If we just keep doing what we've been doing, the numbers are out of control, the hospitals will be overwhelmed, our front-line workers will be exhausted [and] nurses and doctors will be depleted," the mayor added.
Webber said he received a briefing from "public health experts here in town" who told him Santa Fe has enough hospital beds, at least currently, but lack of personnel is a problem.
"This may be changing as the numbers continue to rise, but when I talked to them last week, we have enough beds at the moment, but we don't always have enough trained people the staff the beds," he said. "So stepping in right now and putting things back into a shutdown, I think, is really the right approach."
Webber, who was working from home, said the city has closed a number of facilities, including the Genoveva Chavez Community Center and the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe golf course, to comply with the governor's orders.
"The plan right now is for no furloughs," he said, adding that employees at those facilities have been reassigned to do other work "so they can continue to be productive and help deliver services to the community."
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.