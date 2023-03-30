033023 jw state city1.jpg

Mayor Alan Webber delivers the first in-person State of the City address since 2019 on Thursday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

In Santa Fe’s first live State of the City speech in four years, Mayor Alan Webber announced an agenda that includes raising the city’s minimum wage, battling homelessness and protecting the Hopewell-Mann neighborhood from gentrification and displacement of low-income residents during the long-planned redevelopment of the city-owned midtown site.

Webber appeared before a small crowd Thursday evening at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center to present the address, which focused largely on “a day in the life of Santa Fe.”

One hundred city facilities open each morning, he said, and every day more than 1,000 people fly in and out of the Santa Fe Regional Airport. Each day, trash and recyclables are collected at 8,500 homes, and the city treats 5 million gallons of wastewater.

A crowd listens to Mayor Alan Webber on Thursday as he delivers the first in-person State of the City address since 2019 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. He touched on several themes which focused largely on "a day in the life of Santa Fe."
Mayor Alan Webber, right, and City Manager John Blair speak briefly before the mayor’s first in-person State of the City address since 2019 on Thursday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.