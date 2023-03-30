A crowd listens to Mayor Alan Webber on Thursday as he delivers the first in-person State of the City address since 2019 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. He touched on several themes which focused largely on "a day in the life of Santa Fe."
In Santa Fe’s first live State of the City speech in four years, Mayor Alan Webber announced an agenda that includes raising the city’s minimum wage, battling homelessness and protecting the Hopewell-Mann neighborhood from gentrification and displacement of low-income residents during the long-planned redevelopment of the city-owned midtown site.
Webber appeared before a small crowd Thursday evening at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center to present the address, which focused largely on “a day in the life of Santa Fe.”
One hundred city facilities open each morning, he said, and every day more than 1,000 people fly in and out of the Santa Fe Regional Airport. Each day, trash and recyclables are collected at 8,500 homes, and the city treats 5 million gallons of wastewater.
“Thanks to water conservation policies and practices, overall, we’re using 50% less water per person than 25 years ago,” Webber said to a big round of applause.
He also acknowledged his administration’s shortcomings: “We are painfully aware of our failings,” he said.
“We need to get the audits done and back on track, and we will,” Webber said, referring to two annual financial audits that are more than 15 months and three months behind their state deadlines for submission.
“We need to continue the community dialogue started by the CHART process and come to a peaceful and honorable outcome regarding historical statues and monuments and the future of the Plaza,” he added, speaking of controversy surrounding plans for the site of the Soldiers’ Monument, a 155-year-old obelisk toppled by protesters in October 2020, and a community engagement effort addressing “culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth” in the city.
“I know that’s something we all want and it’s something we will do — together,” the mayor said.
Webber also noted a need for the city to create more affordable housing options, investments in parks and solutions to homelessness to “build a better future” for Santa Feans.
The mayor’s priorities, he said, were focused on justice in Santa Fe.
“I believe it is our calling as a community to turn our work toward the cause of justice for everyone in Santa Fe — a cause made even more important by the dangerous, cynical, ugly challenges to justice we are witnessing in other parts of the country and around the world,” he said.
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center CEO Lillian Montoya acted as the master of ceremonies for the event, and Webber’s department heads — including Finance Director Emily Oster, Public Works Director Regina Wheeler and Economic Development Director Rich Brown — lined the stage.
The free event was “sold out” after a ticket registration deadline of March 24, but only around two-thirds of the seats in the convention center were occupied during the speech.
City Councilor Michael Garcia said he approved of the mayor’s priorities.
Establishing a metropolitan redevelopment area, for example, he said, could help protect neighborhoods near the 64-acre midtown site, a former college campus set for a massive overhaul, from suffering from the effects of gentrification.
“I’m glad the mayor is finally on board with establishing protections in the Hopewell-Mann neighborhood,” Garcia said.
Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said this year’s State of the City address was a good speech that “celebrated the things we’ve accomplished, acknowledged shortcomings and set a plan for the future.”
The midtown redevelopment will be “incredible for the city,” she said, adding it will be important to address any potential negative impacts on surrounding neighborhoods at the front end of the project.
When it comes to reviewing the city’s “living wage,” Webber told TheNew Mexican, he would like to implement a process of community engagement and economic analysis to achieve something similar to what occurred in Santa Fe when it adopted its Living Wage Ordinance more than 20 years ago — an initiative led by a grassroots effort.
Under the measure, the city’s minimum wage is increased annually based on the region’s Consumer Price Index.
The minimum wage for workers in Santa Fe rose to $14.03 per hour March 1, while the city pays its own workers a base wage of $15 per hour.
“There were faith groups involved, labor was involved, employers, community groups — we need to create a process that lets everybody participate and get to an agreement that works,” Webber said.
In a June 2022 report requested by Webber, the Santa Fe-based nonprofit The Food Depot, a regional food bank that serves residents in nine Northern New Mexico counties, said the city’s minimum wage was insufficient and recommended an increase in phases to more than $20 per hour, with an immediate boost to $17.
Using a wage calculator developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the report said an accurate “living wage” for Santa Fe families would be $27.66 per hour, or $57,583 annually, to support a household of three.
Amanda Bregel, program coordinator at The Food Depot, said she was happy to hear the mayor list a minimum wage increase on his agenda.
“Our solution to poverty in Santa Fe is to raise the living wage,” she said.
“People right now are relying on nonprofit services because they’re in a consistent cycle of poverty.”