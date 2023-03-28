For the first time since COVID-19 arrived in Santa Fe, residents will hear their mayor speak in person about the city's condition.

Some will, that is.

Mayor Alan Webber will give his State of the City address — a sold-out event scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center — to a crowd of about 275 people who registered for tickets before a March 24 deadline.

