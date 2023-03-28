For the first time since COVID-19 arrived in Santa Fe, residents will hear their mayor speak in person about the city's condition.
Some will, that is.
Mayor Alan Webber will give his State of the City address — a sold-out event scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center — to a crowd of about 275 people who registered for tickets before a March 24 deadline.
The speech will not be streamed live, City Clerk Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic said, but a video will be posted on the city's YouTube channel shortly after.
The event comes amid the city's struggle to complete two annual financial audits well past the deadlines for submission to the State Auditor's Office in December 2021 and December 2022; contentious land-use issues; and ongoing cultural clashes over the controversial Plaza obelisk, known as the Soldiers' Monument, that was toppled by protesters in October 2020.
Webber indicated his address will focus on more positive aspects of city government and said he looks forward to holding the event in person again.
"There is a different quality to being live in the room," he said in an interview. "We're going to recognize the great work of our city team through COVID, highlight them, identify the kinds of things that go on day in, day out, providing public services, and set priorities looking ahead."
Many such speeches are "laundry lists" of accomplishments, Webber said, adding he hopes to avoid that by focusing on people.
Webber's last in-person State of the City — his inaugural address — was held during a "toned-down" event in July 2019 at the Southside Branch Library, The New Mexican reported at the time. Previously, the event had been held at the convention center.
The State of the City was canceled in 2020 as COVID-19 emerged, and it was held virtually the last two years.
Ahead of Thursday's speech, some former Santa Fe officials expressed doubts about the current direction of the city under Webber, its first full-time mayor.
Former city councilor Carmichael Dominguez, who served as chairman of the council's Finance Committee, said he found the city's late financial audits "very concerning."
"You can’t blame the previous administration after this long," he said. "Having a late audit isn’t that odd. Lots of municipalities have late audits — but they’re not months or years late."
Patti Bushee, who served on the City Council for 22 years until she opted not to seek reelection in 2016, said the city government appears to be struggling with what she called its most basic function: taking in public money, spending it wisely and accounting for it.
Bushee said she is disappointed to see state money is being withheld for city projects because of late audits and believes the city's general appearance indicates a possible lack of employees to perform services.
"I struggle to try to see what their plan is — what's going to happen," Bushee said, adding she was unable to point to anything particularly admirable the city has done in recent years. "I can only point to things that need fixing."
Furthermore, she said, citing the protective wooden box around what remains of the toppled obelisk on the Plaza, "Nobody wants to see that brown box there any longer."
Former Mayor Sam Pick declined to comment in detail on Webber's administration but said he still has doubts about the strong-mayor form of municipal government Santa Fe adopted in 2018, the year Webber was first elected.
"I never really believed in the city being ready for a full-time mayor, unless there was a distinct delineation of responsibilities," Pick said. "City government is not supposed to be political; it's about delivering services. I think the mayor is trying to do the best he can."