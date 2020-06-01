Santa Fe city employees will have to take a pay cut to help close a projected budget shortfall of up to $100 million in the upcoming fiscal year, Mayor Alan Webber said Monday.
“The sooner we accept the reality that we’re going to have to do all of the above [to reduce expenses] and that a pay cut for all of us is in the cards … I think that is a decision that the sooner we take it, the better,” Webber told the Finance Committee near the end of a nearly four-hour discussion involving the city’s dire financial forecasts.
Webber said pay cuts are how most organizations of any size begin the process of cutting back on expenditures.
“We know we’re going to have to take a pay cut. How do you structure it to be as economic as possible and also as humane, fair and equitable as possible?” Webber asked. “That’s going to be every single one of our decisions as we build this budget.”
The idea of cutting employee salaries to deal with the worst budget shortfall in the city’s history as a result of the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic comes after the City Council implemented furloughs of either four or 16 hours a week for most city employees to close an estimated $46 million budget gap in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The council will soon be asked to extend the furloughs into the fiscal year that begins July 1 as the Webber administration continues to develop a spending plan that could include everything from layoffs to reductions in government services.
Members of the city Finance Department started the process of presenting a host of cost-cutting and revenue-generating options to each of the three major council committees this week, starting with the Finance Committee.
Options include a hiring freeze on some 200 vacant positions, as well as a freeze on discretionary spending, such as travel and office supplies, which could save up $24 million. Other options include a reduction in pay, either through furloughs or salary cuts, which would save up to $10.6 million.
The cost-cutting options presented by the Finance Department totaled $34.6 million, which still leaves a giant funding gap.
“I guess what I’m struggling with is,” City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said before pausing, “what I’m struggling with is how the hell we’re going to do this.”
City Councilor Signe Lindell said the governing body will have to make “painful decisions” to balance the budget.
“None of these are fun — they’re all miserable choices,” she said.
The Finance Department revealed details of some of its budget projections for the first time Monday. The department is projecting a 33 percent drop in gross receipts tax revenue, or about $37.4 million, a major revenue source for the general fund, which pays for day-to-day operations. The department expects lodgers tax revenues to be down 50 percent, a loss of $6.4 million, and parking revenue to drop 55 percent, or nearly $5 million.
While the Finance Department has forecast a $100 million shortfall, numbers provided to the Finance Committee showed a $71.8 million deficit.
