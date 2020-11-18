A day before the 152-year-old obelisk in the center of the Santa Fe Plaza was ripped down with chain and rope, a member of an Indigenous activist group warned Mayor Alan Webber demonstrators were intent on removing the controversial war monument.
"All of the scenarios I can imagine happening will end in the obelisk being taken down, either by the city or ‘the people,’ ” Carrie Wood, a member of the Santa Fe-based Three Sisters Collective, wrote in an email to the mayor Oct. 11.
"I think people are tired of waiting and they will figure out a way to take it down, whether that be this weekend, or next weekend, or next month," she wrote. "They are not giving up."
Wood said she hadn't talked to protesters who had gathered for a three-day "occupation" of the Plaza in observation of the Indigenous Peoples Day weekend and hadn't been to the Plaza.
But based on a "call to action" on social media and a news release demanding the mayor remove what the statement called a "racist monument," she concluded "they are intent on getting the obelisk removed," she said in the email.
The email exchange, obtained under a public records request, sheds new light on behind-the-scenes communications about the obelisk before protesters toppled the structure Oct. 12.
The incident occurred at the end of the three-day Indigenous Peoples Day rally, shortly after the Santa Fe Police Department pulled officers from what had become a chaotic scene. The decision, the department has said, was to avoid further confrontation with protesters.
It also gave the group free rein on the Plaza.
The emails between Webber and Wood contradict, at least to some extent, what city officials have said they knew about protesters' plans for the rally before the obelisk was pulled down.
In a news conference Oct. 13, Webber said the city was unaware the demonstration would turn disruptive and that some demonstrators were "well prepared and well rehearsed with equipment and material to tear down the obelisk."
In a telephone interview Wednesday, Webber defended that statement. He said he had thought Wood was simply indicating in her email that some people felt the obelisk should be removed.
"If there were definite and distinct threats of violence, the police would've been prepared for that," he said. "But it's not just our police department that didn't have any signals. As I think Chief [Andrew] Padilla said, there are other sources that they use to get warnings, and none of those sources detected anything that said, ‘We're going to bring ropes and chains to the Plaza.’ ”
Webber reiterated that he didn't support or condone the destruction of public property.
"And I certainly don't excuse people taking the law into their own hands," he said.
Though Wood's email didn't explicitly state that demonstrators planned to physically pull the monument down, she advised the mayor to act fast.
"Is there a way to declare it a public safety hazard to expedite the removal process? To me, the best option is for the city to remove it today," Wood wrote. "As long as it stands, it will be a point of contention and protest, this will not end until it is removed so the sooner the better, but also to have professionals do it for safety and any type of preservation."
Wood, who works at the Santa Fe Indigenous Center, formerly called the Santa Fe Indian Center, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
In her email to the mayor, Wood also warned Webber about the political consequences, should demonstrators take matters into their own hands.
"The narrative of you lying to Native people will be further pushed because it would have come down by other methods," she wrote. "I fear that this would sabotage any attempts to find truth and reconciliation in Santa Fe."
The mayor publicly called for the removal of the obelisk June 10, a day before another protest was planned. The monument, dedicated in part to Civil War soldiers, had been a long-running source of controversy because of an inscription on one side honoring "heroes" who fought against "savage Indians."
It was one of three monuments in Santa Fe that Webber called to be removed.
The other two were an obelisk in front of the federal courthouse downtown in honor of Christopher "Kit" Carson, a frontiersman who led military campaigns against Natives, and a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas in Cathedral Park. The Carson monument still stands, but the de Vargas statue was removed for safekeeping.
The city, with help from the Governor's Office, tried to remove the Plaza obelisk but stopped the work when it began to damage the monument.
Webber, who attended a peaceful celebration June 11 on the Plaza organized by the Three Sisters Collective and other Native organizations, received an email of appreciation from the Three Sisters Collective on June 12, according to records.
"We want to thank you for really showing up for the Indigenous community this week," the group wrote in an unsigned email. "We know you’re catching a lot of heat, we’re getting some of it to, [sic] but that’s the price we pay to create change."
The group also asked for updates on the creation of what the mayor had called a planned Truth and Reconciliation Commission and how the collective could be involved.
A proposal to establish the panel, now known as CHART — or a committee on culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth — is only now working its way through City Hall.
The Three Sisters Collective did not return a message seeking comment. The New Mexican has repeatedly reached out to the group, but its representatives have refused to discuss the Indigenous Peoples Day rally or the obelisk incident.
On June 22, the group sent an email to the mayor asking for "any information on a timeline to remove the two obelisks" so its members could share the information on social media.
"That might help reduce further damage to them," the group wrote, referring to vandalism of the monuments.
In his response, the mayor told the group that "there are apparently layers of law we have got to find our way through."
"In the meantime, it would be helpful if you would speak up against this kind of vandalism," he wrote. "The Obelisk belongs in a Truth and Reconciliation Museum, and damaging it only adds provocation and inflames already angry voices. I hope you can help calm these waters."
On June 26, the Three Sisters Collective sent the mayor another email saying people "are getting anxious and impatient."
Webber didn't respond, prompting the group to send a follow-up email July 28.
"We would like confirmation that they are coming down, per your announcement and commitment to the Native community, as well as a timeline," the group wrote.
Documents obtained under the public records request show no response from the mayor.
On Sept. 10, the group reached out to City Attorney Erin McSherry.
"Today we talked to the mayor via phone regarding the status of the removal of the Kit Carson obelisk and the Civil War obelisk," the group wrote. "He indicated that you are working on this issue and he has no information or timeline to provide at this time. Do you have any information that you can provide to us on this matter?"
McSherry responded Sept. 16 and said an analysis was underway. She noted the Carson obelisk was on federal property. The city does own the obelisk on the Plaza, she added, but "there are potentially applicable local, state, and federal ordinances, statutes and codes, respectfully, and then federal and state regulations."
"As always, I need to make sure my recommendations are defensible and would withstand challenge," she wrote. "That said, I hope to have draft recommendations to the Mayor soon regarding the appropriate process for the City."
Less than a month later, Native activists and their supporters began the three-day "occupation" of the Plaza that culminated with the obelisk's destruction.
Interesting story Mr. Chacon. Nice work. As I look at the picture in this story showing 2 males on top of the monument they do not appear to be Native American. The connection of Three Sisters Collective and the Mayor. It all stinks. Everyone involved in this incident are all vandals. Nothing more. It is still upsetting to see Santa Fe being ruined like this.
