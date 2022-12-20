Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber has called through his political campaign for the city to “get caught trying” to keep facilities safe from gun violence.
In an email Sunday sent from his campaign address, Webber touted his proposal to ban firearms in several city buildings and to make it a fourth-degree felony to carry deadly weapons on some city properties by recognizing them as facilities for school-related activities — an effort some city councilors have deemed unenforceable.
The email urges people to show support for the city resolution, to make holiday donations to the nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence and to push state lawmakers to take action.
Webber’s message cited rising gun deaths as the motivation behind the proposal: “Gun violence has surpassed car accidents as the leading cause of death among children. We’ve all watched in horror as extremists have killed children at schools, shopping centers, and parades.”
“Some on the City Council are vocally opposing our resolution,” Webber said in the email. “They say we don’t have the authority to make our public facilities safe from guns. Here’s what I say to them: Let’s get caught trying. Let’s do something. Thoughts and prayers don’t save lives.”
The proposed resolution, introduced by Webber in November and co-sponsored by Councilors Amanda Chavez, Carol Romero-Wirth and Signe Lindell, would direct city staff to post signs at several locations stating “deadly weapons are prohibited” under a state law that bans weapons on school grounds.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the resolution Jan. 11.
The resolution lists city properties where the signs would be posted, including the Main Library, the Santa Fe Community Convention Center and underground garage, City Hall and “additional City locations that are used for school-related or sanctioned events,” as identified by the city manager.
At the City Council’s Quality of Life Committee meeting this month, some councilors questioned whether the city has the authority to ban firearms and whether the resolution would be enforceable.
Councilor Michael Garcia read from a Dec. 1 opinion by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office regarding a weapons ban at a government building in Bernalillo County. The agency concluded the county lacked the authority to prohibit firearms at the Bernalillo County Government Center, noting a 1986 amendment to the state constitution that says, “No municipality or county shall regulate, in any way, an incident of the right to keep and bear arms.”
“I strongly believe that we want to keep our community members safe — especially our young folks — but is this an action that we don’t have the authority to take?” Garcia asked at a Dec. 7 committee meeting. “Reading the attorney general’s opinion here; we clearly don’t.”
Councilor Lee Garcia said he would not support the mayor’s resolution. He questioned whether it might have the unintended consequence of a hunter being charged for unknowingly having a gun in a vehicle.
“Who are we protecting?” Lee Garcia said. “How do we plan on protecting them by posting signs? And do we really feel that this is going to stop somebody with ill intent from performing horrific, horrific acts?”
He also questioned whether the signs would be posted permanently or only when school-related activities take place.
Chavez argued, however, the proposal was in line with a state law that says school premises can be “public buildings or grounds, including playing fields and parking areas that are not public school property, in or on which public school-related and sanctioned activities are being performed.”
The Santa Fe Police Department “is going to be in discussion with the city manager on how best to enforce this,” she said, and the department “needs to guide that work and provide us the information on enforcement.”