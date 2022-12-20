Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber has called through his political campaign for the city to “get caught trying” to keep facilities safe from gun violence.

In an email Sunday sent from his campaign address, Webber touted his proposal to ban firearms in several city buildings and to make it a fourth-degree felony to carry deadly weapons on some city properties by recognizing them as facilities for school-related activities — an effort some city councilors have deemed unenforceable.

The email urges people to show support for the city resolution, to make holiday donations to the nonprofit New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence and to push state lawmakers to take action.

