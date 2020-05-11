The market for short-term rentals has taken a nosedive amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, but property owners in Santa Fe may have another opportunity to find renters and generate reliable income.
This is, after all, a city that continues to wrestle with a housing shortage — even in the face of a public health emergency.
"This is a great time to pivot and make those [short-term rentals] available to people who are looking for affordable housing," Mayor Alan Webber said Monday during a virtual news conference. "We’ve got a community of folks who qualify to get vouchers. … The funding is courtesy of our friends at [the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development], and that money, that stream, is reliable and dependable."
Webber described the shift as a "really constructive opportunity for people who have historically looked to the short-term rental market as a way of amplifying their income."
Alexandra Ladd, director of the city's Office of Affordable Housing, said the idea is to educate owners of short-term rentals that there’s an opportunity to work with subsidy providers to find long-term tenants, for a minimum of six months, to make up the loss of income they might be experiencing from the pandemic-related shutdown.
"We have several subsidy providers in Santa Fe, in addition to the two public housing authorities, who have rental assistance vouchers and limited placements for their tenants because most of the long-term rental housing stock is occupied," Ladd wrote in an email.
Subsidy providers include The Life Link, Santa Fe Recovery Center, Adelante and Santa Fe YouthWorks, Ladd said.
"The advantage to the landlord is that the subsidy provider can help play matchmaker and find the tenant for them (who would be subject to all normal conditions of a lease) and manage the rent payment (the tenant still pays a portion)," she wrote. "There are limitations on how high the rent can be and the landlord will have to assume all usual liabilities of having a long-term renter in their house."
Ladd said the voucher program is unlikely to benefit most landlords "because their homes are high end or not suitable because of size or location."
"But we think it could work for a few of them," she wrote, "especially those who are hard-pressed to pay their mortgages without the rental income."
