An unidentified man shot by Santa Fe police Sunday night had stabbed two employees at the Big R farm and ranch store on St. Michael's Drive before officers arrived on the scene and opened fire, Mayor Alan Webber said Monday.
The individual, who is in intensive care at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, was accused of shoplifting before the incident turned violent, the mayor said.
"The individual who was accused of shoplifting began to wield a knife," Webber said during his weekly virtual news conference.
"Both the employee and the store manager, who it turns out is, I believe, a retired sheriff’s officer, were injured by the alleged shoplifter with the knife," he said. "He stabbed them both. One in the face, the other in the arm."
One of the stabbing victim's injuries were serious enough that they required surgery, Webber said.
New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the shooting, said in a statement later Monday that the man shot by Santa Fe officers had been armed with a machete.
"The male suspect ignored the commands and moved aggressively towards the officers swinging the machete at the officers," the agency said in its news release. "The officers continued to give commands as they moved backwards. At some point during the encounter, two Santa Fe Police Officers fired their department issued weapons at least once striking the male suspect."
The agency said it was not yet releasing the suspect's identity or the names of the officers involved in the shooting. No officers were injured, the statement said. It gave no other details about the incident.
Webber said the suspect may have charged at police.
"I think what I’ve been told by the chief and deputy chief is that it’s very important both for our police department and me as mayor not to get ahead of the investigation by the state police," he said.
Webber declined to disclose how many times the suspect had been shot or where he had been hit. He said city officials would not be releasing the names of the suspect and the officers until state police had an opportunity to interview them.
The officers, per department policy, were placed on administrative leave, he said.
"When they are ready, they will see a doctor with whom the police department has a contract to evaluate them for return to duty," he said. "In the meantime, the investigation of the incident in the hands of the state police."
Webber initially said he would have to find out whether he could disclose the ethnicities of those involved.
"Ordinarily, we would not ask that question, probably we would simply deal with the facts of the event," he said. "But in the circumstances of our national anguish over black lives taken by police, I think it's a relevant question for sure."
In a follow-up message, Webber said the suspect is white.
"I’m hoping everybody in the incident last night recovers," he said. "We don’t want to see loss of life — even from individuals who are alleged to have attacked others or charged at the police officers."
Webber said he looked forward to a "full review" by state police, who will then refer its findings to the District Attorney's Office.
"Once the DA’s Office has rendered a decision, our police department will then begin their own internal affairs investigation so this goes through two different steps of determining whether our use of force policies were followed," he said.
The politically-correct angle of this article is staggering given the facts of the case were that a shoplifter was confronted in the act, then stabbed two people before he was shot.
WTF difference does it make, then, as to the ethnicity of anyone involved, from victims to suspect?
While you're at it, Webber...why not disclose the ethnicity of the officers who shot the stabber? Were they racist Blacks? Racist Hispanics? Or, were they racist Whites?
I ask, because you know, all cops are racist these days and as you said, "...in the circumstances of our national anguish over black lives taken by police, I think it's a relevant question for sure."
So, which varieties of racist cops were involved?
/sarcoff
Webber busy spinning the news, as usual. The SFPD is an out of control dysfunctional agency, because Webber hired Chief Padilla, in spite of the advice of Gallagher, the outgoing chief. The result, nothing but trouble.
Webber is a totally incompetent manager, but a great spin artist. Just what Sfe needed, more spin.
BTW, why does the State Police investigate all police shootings in the state, including their own?? It seems that all shooting are "approved" so why bother with the "investigation".
NM, and Santa Fe, are much WORSE that Minnesota, as we rank FIRST in the nation over the last 6 years for police killings.
As for racial bias, try to find the racial profiling policy for SFPD and the SF Sheriff online. Good luck. A clue, the SF Sheriff is the worst. Both agencies refuse my IPRA requests that they make their policies available online, as they'd rather keep them secret. Webber also will not address this, preferring secret policies it seems.
http://public-records.nmag.gov/biased-based-policing-policies for their profiling policies, which they are required, by law, to "publish". So much for the law... And the media, as usual, does not care about any of this.
is webber the PIO for the pd now, to make sure the story gets out how he wants, to bad he cant run the city, and " little boy" padilla and ben "the baca" valdez cant run the pd.
That is Alan's game after all, as he was PIO for Neil Goldschmidt in Oregon and covered up Neil's crime. Alan has NO background as a manager, so what would we expect but full spin all the time. We know how to pick em.
