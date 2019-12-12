“Give us the ballot, and we will no longer have to worry the federal government about our basic rights” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on May 17, 1957, when millions of black people were blocked from voting.
In a giant shift of personal responsibility, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber is doing all the worrying about access to the ballot. He says it’s at risk.
Voting in New Mexico has become a taxing ordeal, at least according to Webber. Everyone else has missed the tremors and trouble.
Webber’s solution is to establish a half-day paid holiday for city government workers on Election Day. His bold maneuver would allow his hard-pressed public servants to break away and get to a polling place, thereby preserving their constitutional right to vote.
“Voter suppression is happening all across the country, including New Mexico,” Webber said. “We want to make sure that all our employees get enough time to vote, no matter where they live or how long their commute. This is a small price to pay to ensure that our people are able to make their votes count.”
You have to credit Webber for being prescient. He’s spotted a problem the rest of us can’t see.
The mayor could have done something mundane, like suggesting that city workers vote early on their day off. Lines are almost always short and voting is a snap.
Unlike neighboring Colorado, New Mexico’s ballot isn’t loaded with proposed amendments to the state constitution. And many elections in Northern New Mexico are uncontested. The ballot is often so slim that a voter can complete and double-check it in less than 10 minutes.
Or Webber might have asked his employees to consider obtaining an absentee ballot and filling it out at their leisure.
Many people in the private sector avail themselves of these options. Casting a ballot on a lazy fall Saturday eliminates the stress of rushing to a polling place before or after work on Election Day.
But a mayor who encourages people to vote early can’t very well score points with city workers, can he?
His idea of giving them paid time off no doubt is better for staff morale. It might even be valuable in helping city workers develop multitasking skills.
With hours to vote, city employees could cast a ballot and still play nine holes at the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe golf course.
Skeptics who see bloat, bureaucracy and inefficiency in Webber’s administration will rebuke him for proposing more paid time off for city workers. But what do they know?
Their frame of reference is usually the private sector. Those of us who lacked the skill and drive to obtain a job in government are so unsophisticated we might vote during our lunch break or after a full day of work. What’s more, we don’t see anything wrong in doing our civic duty without paid time off.
A more cultivated crowd, such as the people leading unions for city government employees, understands Webber wants workers to be at ease when they vote.
Politics always boils down to give and take. This circumstance is no different.
Under Webber’s plan, city employees would take a benefit that is not available to private-sector workers — being paid to vote at a tortoise trot. The rest of the taxpayers would do all the giving.
In the process, a mayor who prides himself on preparing for the future and embracing technology would turn back time. With 2020 approaching, Webber’s proposal is straight out of 1960, when voting occurred on a single day and the lines could seem endless.
Webber detested much about those rigid old elections, where political bosses in the great metropolises could steal votes.
If an important race was going to be close, they would order their crew to vote the cemetery.
Webber only wants to stir lethargic city employees who are still breathing. They might be good foot soldiers in a campaign if he seeks a second term.
His mission is not so noble as Dr. King’s cause of securing voting rights for oppressed people. These are different times, or at least they should be.
Instead, Webber is portraying modern-day voting as inflexible and arduous. It’s a terrific story if you’re a city worker. The mayor shouldn’t expect rave reviews from anyone else.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Spot on, thank you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.