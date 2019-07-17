In the days leading up to his first State of the City address, Mayor Alan Webber promised it would be unlike those in the past.
Webber stayed true to his word Wednesday.
Though he delivered a speech with plenty of platitudes and brags, as previous mayors have done, Webber did not announce any major new initiatives or projects during a less ceremonious presentation than previous such speeches. He spent much of his address positioning himself more as a civic cheerleader.
“Show me a city in this country with our history and our culture, our magic and our genius, with a site sitting at its center inviting partners to compete for the chance to work there — it doesn’t exist,” Webber said, referring to a 66.5-acre city-owned property in the middle of Santa Fe that is poised for redevelopment.
“When it comes to urban development, we are the unicorn,” he said. “No one else comes close.”
Webber said his administration’s aspirations are articulated in its recently adopted budget. He highlighted a short list of things he wants to achieve, including “standing strong with our immigrant community.”
“In this time of rampant racism, bigotry and intolerance spewing out of the White House, we stand by our principles, and we stand with all the people of our community,” he told the audience, which included several members of the immigrant advocacy organization Somos Un Pueblo Unido. “Santa Fe is and always will be … a city that values, respects and protects all of our people.”
The annual State of the City address, typically a highly choreographed event that draws hundreds of people, was held in a small room at the Southside Branch Library instead of a bigger venue like the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. The room, which has a seating capacity of 90, had a few empty chairs, and an adjoining overflow room had plenty of space left.
“This year, as you can see here in the south-side library, we’re trying something different with the State of the City,” Webber told an audience of about 100, including seven of the eight city councilors and more than a dozen department heads flanking the mayor.
“We’ve scheduled it for July, after the [fiscal year] 2020 budget has kicked in, and we’ve decided to do away with the pomp and circumstance and formality of past speeches and instead substitute a friendlier community tone,” he said. “This year, think of it less as a State of the City address and more as a report to you as the shareholders of a publicly held company, the city of Santa Fe.”
Webber, a successful entrepreneur elected last year, wore suit pants and a tie but no jacket, and his sleeves were rolled up.
“Please accept my Pete Buttigieg imitation,” he said, generating laughs. “Not running for president, but as you all know, it’s kind of warm in here.”
Unlike previous State of the City events, which often included a color guard, big spreads of food and live music, Webber got his address started with a clap of the hands to quiet the crowd.
Webber’s toned-down State of the City drew praise from people who attended.
“I thought it was great,” City Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth said. “I think it reflected the hard work that’s been going on since he was elected and the challenges that we have to still work on. I mean, we’re just beginning. This administration, the team is in place. The budget is now in place. And a lot has happened, but there’s still a lot more work to be done.”
A local woman in the crowd, Sally Cheney Liebert, also called the mayor’s remarks “great.” She said she didn’t feel as though the event was missing a big announcement.
“I felt like this was probably more real because he talked about what’s actually going on and how it takes effort and stepwise work to make things happen,” said Cheney Liebert, who called Santa Fe City Hall the most responsive of any city where she’s ever lived. “It really takes building blocks and having people come together and work together.”
The city described Webber’s inaugural State of the City as a town hall-style event where he would take questions, which he did both from audience members and people who submitted questions in advance via social media. The questions, which were screened by city staff, ranged from police response times and downtown parking issues to panhandlers and homelessness.
In an interview after his nearly 30-minute speech, Webber said the “whole point” of doing a different kind of State of the City event was “to set a different tone.”
“That’s what we’ve done with pretty much everything in the last year,” he said. “Look at the Mayor’s Ball. Rather than having it be a very successful event around two nonprofits, we opened it up to the community and recognized not the nonprofits but the volunteers. Here again, we’re looking not so much about the mayor. We’re looking at the community and what makes Santa Fe a very special place.”
The prepared text of Mayor Alan Webber’s State of the City address:
Thank you all for coming and thank you to those watching as we live stream this gathering tonight.
With us in the room are representatives of the Governor’s Office and the State Legislature; the County, School Board; and the members of the City Council who have done so much to accomplish so many positive results for the people of Santa Fe. If you would please stand: Councilors Lindell, Vigil-Coppler, Villarreal, Romero-Wirth, Harris, Ives, Abeyta—and Councilor Rivera let me know he wouldn’t be able to make it.
Councilors Ives and Harris bear special mention as long-time contributors to the City through years of service. Their knowledge, judgment, and thoughtful approaches to policy, legislation, and oversight will be missed. Thank you.
And Frances.
This year, as you can see, we’re trying something different with the State of the City.
We’ve scheduled it for July, after the FY 2020 budget has taken effect; and we’ve decided to do away with the pomp and circumstance and formality of past speeches and substitute a friendlier tone.
This year, think of it less as a State of the City address and more as a report to you as the shareholders of our publicly-held company, the City of Santa Fe.
Because, while there are obvious differences between government and business, there are also some key, fundamental similarities—including the need for steady, stable, thoughtful management of day to day operations, and strong, decisive leadership for future directions and investments.
So it isn’t far-fetched to think of Santa Fe as a publicly-held company, and you as the owners, the shareholders, and the customers—all rolled into one.
Let’s begin with purpose: Every great organization serves a great purpose.
You are the purpose of our City.
We work for you; we report to you; we serve you; we listen to you; we invest on your behalf; we solve the problems you identify; we seek to anticipate those problems before they even occur.
And when I say “you”, I mean all of you—all of us. All of the people who make Santa Fe their home. In this time of rampant racism, bigotry, and intolerance spewing out of the White House, we stand by our principles and we stand with all the people of our community. Santa Fe is and always will be the City of Faith, a City that values, respects, and protects all our people.
That principle is the basis of our mission: We are here to make life better with more opportunities for every Santa Fean, every day.
Last year our department heads came together to adopt a formal mission statement. It says: We give our best to help the people of Santa Fe live their best—every day.
That is our purpose and our mission and we strive to live it—every day.
The second managerial truth for any organization, public or private, is this: You are only as good as your people.
Leadership is about people. Management is about people. People first must be—and has been—our guiding principle. It was identified in the McHard Report, which called the City to account for its failure, first and foremost, to be well-managed.
Our people first approach has been simple and pragmatic. It’s the approach that Jim Collins writes about in his classic leadership book, “Good to Great”: Get the wrong people off the bus, the right people on the bus, and the right people in the right seats on the bus.
Your City department heads represent the finest collection of talent ever assembled in leadership positions in Santa Fe’s history.
Some are long-time managers who have been doing outstanding work; some came back to the City after working in other jobs and jurisdictions. Some are “boomerangers”—Santa Feans who grew up here, left, and now have moved back to take on leadership roles. Some came from the private sector to transfer their management knowledge to our City government.
These people are outstanding leaders and managers. They deserve your support, your trust, and your thanks for the work they do.
Starting with our City Manager Erik Litzenberg, would you all please stand and be recognized.
Working with them is a strong and dedicated team of City employees.
These are the men and women who pick up your trash and fill up your potholes.
They issue your building permits and drive your buses.
They make sure your ice skates fit at the GCCC and they monitor your water quality at the BDD.
They check out your books at the library and they check in on you when you’re homebound.
They deliver meals to our seniors and deliver programs to our youth.
And they keep us safe.
They need and deserve your support, your trust, and your thanks.
They also deserve—and in this year’s budget they have received—long overdue pay raises.
For our Santa Fe Police Department, a 30% increase for the newest officers; and a 15% increase on average for the entire department.
An increase for our Fire Department, and for every City employee, an across the board pay increase, plus, for those who had been earning less than market-rate salaries, a raise based on a classification and compensation study—the third study done in more than a decade, and the first where the recommendations have actually been implemented.
Promise made, promise kept.
People first.
If the first task of City government under new management is to get our own house in order, the second is to re-establish the trust and confidence of the residents of Santa Fe.
Bringing Santa Fe together.
There’s only one way to do that.
Do what you say you’re going to do.
Keep your promises. Admit your mistakes.
Do your best every day. Try to do better the next day.
Work hard. Tell the truth.
And remember that small things send big signals. Because what may appear small in the grand scheme of a City, means everything in the life of one individual.
One example from the first few months of my time in office tells the story: ATVs in SWAN Park, not far from here.
It started with emails from Jerry Joyce and folks in the Tierra Contenta neighborhood. ATVs were tearing up the park and disturbing the peace and quiet of the neighbors. They’d complained in the past—for years, in fact. Nothing had been done. Would this time be any different?
The police went out and chased away the ATVers—and we got a thank you email from Jerry.
But then they came back—and this time we got an angry email: Nothing changes. Your administration is just like all the others. We should never have trusted you.
And then—something remarkable happened.
We showed we were serious. We showed we meant business.
We pulled together a team from the City—the District 3 Councilors, police, parks and recreation, public works. The neighbors came together as their own team to meet with the City team. Out of the meetings came a plan. Out of the plan came progress toward solving the problem—not perfect, not instantaneous, but real progress.
Out of the progress came trust and an even larger agenda of collaboration—regular meetings, more progress, and more trust.
Like a flywheel that starts turning slowly at first, the momentum builds as we do what we say, as we add to the ways in which we unify our City—with Southside Summer, with City Council meetings in every district, starting in this library, with funding to build the Southside Teen Center, with equity and inclusivity for everyone.
Across Santa Fe we have examples of improved service—that was the whole point of creating the Office of Constituent and Council Services—to make the City, your City, easier to work with. To make Santa Fe the most user-friendly city in the country. To respond to your calls for help with courtesy, respect, and answers.
We may not get every call perfect and sometimes cases still slip between the cracks. And yes, we know we need to do a better job with weeds. Sometimes we explore a problem, and we have to give people answers they don’t want to hear. But please know that we’re genuinely sorry when we don’t give you exceptional service—and we’re working every day to earn your trust.
Very simply, for our City to work for everyone, trust is a must. A city runs on trust—or it doesn’t run at all.
The next thing we did in our first year was to add leadership to management.
We set three over-arching goals: to make Santa Fe the most user-friendly City in the country.
To make Santa Fe the most eco-friendly city in the country.
And to make Santa Fe the most family-friendly city in the country.
To those goals we added our shared values—integrity, equity, inclusivity, respect, empathy—and a commitment: We will manage with our heads, and we will lead with our hearts.
We’re pragmatic and innovative.
Informed by our data and guided by our values.
Rooted in our history and reaching for our future.
Some of the results of our first year are reported in the hand-out you’re holding.
It documents the progress we’ve made across the City in pursuit of our goals, guided by our shared values. Together, they represent a wide spectrum of achievements, making Santa Fe work better, work smarter, work fairer, work together.
For this year and beyond, our aspirations are articulated in the FY2020 budget that kicked in on July 1. Here’s some of what we aim to achieve:
Standing strong with our immigrant community, and living our values as an inclusive, sanctuary city—especially in the face of human rights violations, bigotry, racism, and intolerance coming out of Washington.
Working collaboratively with the State, the County, and the School District to generate shared solutions for the issues of education, behavioral health, opioid addiction, Adverse Childhood Experiences—the social challenges that define the well-being of our community.
Implementing the City’s Sustainability Plan with a Santa Fe Green New Deal—putting us at the forefront of the fight against climate change and planetary suicide.
Making the arts, history, culture, and creativity an integral part of City government—our unique brand and identity.
Implementing the Built for Zero program—a solution for homelessness that drives our chronic and veteran homelessness rate to zero.
Advancing the City’s sparkling record in water conservation to the next level of preparedness through water re-use—giving water security to those who come after us.
Strengthening our responses to issues of neighborhood quality of life—making all of our neighborhoods safer, quieter, cleaner, and more livable.
Completing the implementation of our ERP system—bringing 21st century software and management tools to the way the City does business.
And of course, as you’ve heard me say before: Housing, housing, housing. More options for more people in all parts of our City, adding the housing we need to support our growing and diversifying economy; to give our young people the housing they need to live, work, and start their own families here in Santa Fe; to support our neighborhoods with the next generation of Santa Feans who will cherish this place as we do.
If there is one project that stands for this moment in our City, it is the mid-town campus.
Very simply, the mid-town campus is the centerpiece of Santa Fe and our City’s future.
On that campus we both remember our past and construct our future; we express our highest aspirations and we realize our concrete needs.
It sits at the center of Santa Fe—a symbol of our unified City.
And it gives us a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build housing, provide higher education, and expand our digital economy—and do all of that in a way that is sustainable, equitable, and inclusive. In a Santa Fe way.
That’s a lot for one site. So more simply, here’s my charge to all of us for the mid-town campus: Aim high.
Expect excellence. Refuse to compromise.
Hold on to our values, understand our history, and demand the best.
We need to remember: This is our historic project in our iconic city.
Show me another city in this country with our history and culture, our magic and genius, with a site sitting at its center inviting partners to compete for the chance to work there—it doesn’t exist.
We are the unicorn. No one else comes close.
Not only that, but we know what we want; we know what we stand for—and what we won’t stand for. We don’t have to settle for second best—never again. This is our time, our project, our City, our future—and we will do it on our terms, for our people.
So, let’s come back to where we started: What is the State of our City, the state of our shared public entity? What can I report to you, the shareholders of Santa Fe?
While we have more work to do, more problems to fix, more solutions to try, more challenges to meet, more new ideas to test, the State of our City is very good and getting better.
We’re taking on years of deferred maintenance; years of part-time management; years of siloed government. And we are making real, measurable, solid progress as we push against inertia and the status quo.
You can feel the pace of change quickening. The flywheel is starting to turn a little faster with every success, every investment, every solution, every victory, small and large.
Our finances are sound—and our improving capacity to manage our finances gives us new ways to leverage our strength to invest in our future.
We are working to build trust—every day.
In the last year, we’ve undertaken ten audits and self-assessments. We’re unafraid of holding up a mirror to City government and we’re prepared to face whatever we may see. We’re relentless in our willingness to practice self-assessment, fearless in our commitment to practice self-improvement.
As Mayor, I can say with clear-eyed optimism that we have the people, the policies, the programs, and the confident purpose to realize the unlimited opportunities that await us.
Santa Fe’s future is hiding in plain sight.
It is ours and our children’s, if we work together to create it.
We are blessed to live where we get live; to do the work we get to do; and to serve the purpose we have sworn to perform.
This moment, this opportunity belongs to all of us. It is our sacred trust, our collective responsibility.
I’m confident that we will seize this moment, and that we will do so with joy, with pride, with faith, and with our hearts full of love for each other and for our City.