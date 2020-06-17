Mayor Alan Webber said Wednesday he plans to call for the removal of three controversial monuments in Santa Fe.
"My intention as mayor is to call for the obelisk located in the Santa Fe Plaza to come down, to call for the Kit Carson obelisk located in front of the Santa Fe courthouse to come down and to remove the [statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas from Cathedral Park], and to put it perhaps in a safe place while we look for its proper home," Webber said during a webcast on Facebook.
"My belief is that we must take these steps now because they are the right thing to do," he added. "It is a moment of moral truth, and we’ve been called to do it by our Native American colleagues, friends and family members, and it is long overdue."
The mayor made the announcement ahead of a Thursday protest over the obelisk in the middle of the Plaza, which was dedicated in part to the “heroes” who died in battle with “savage Indians,” a plaque says. The word "savage" was chiseled away in the 1970s.
