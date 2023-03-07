101220Obelisk_14.JPG

Protesters pull down the obelisk on the Plaza on Indigenous Peoples Day in October 2020. The mayor and City Council will meet Wednesday to discuss and possibly vote on potential replacements for the obelisk.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Santa Fe city councilors and Mayor Alan Webber will consider and potentially vote on a controversial measure to rebuild the obelisk that once stood on the Santa Fe Plaza during a meeting Wednesday.

The proposal will be considered along with some recent amendments from the council Finance Committee and four other last-minute amendments from Webber that could add several more council directives to the 12-page city resolution.

Among other changes and additions, Webber’s proposed amendments — which were included in meeting documents posted Friday — include incorporating a water feature into a reconstructed Soldiers’ Monument and requesting the relocation of two other statues to the New Mexico History Museum.