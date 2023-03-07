Santa Fe city councilors and Mayor Alan Webber will consider and potentially vote on a controversial measure to rebuild the obelisk that once stood on the Santa Fe Plaza during a meeting Wednesday.
The proposal will be considered along with some recent amendments from the council Finance Committee and four other last-minute amendments from Webber that could add several more council directives to the 12-page city resolution.
Among other changes and additions, Webber’s proposed amendments — which were included in meeting documents posted Friday — include incorporating a water feature into a reconstructed Soldiers’ Monument and requesting the relocation of two other statues to the New Mexico History Museum.
The statues, one depicting Don Diego de Vargas and the other of Tesuque Pueblo runners, are not currently on public display, the proposed resolution notes.
The proposal is slated for the consent agenda for Wednesday’s council meeting, which means it could be passed — along with dozens of other items, like budget requests — without discussion. However, Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth, a cosponsor of the resolution, indicated there are plans to pull the measure aside for individual consideration.
“We know people want to speak to the resolution,” Romero-Wirth wrote in an email Tuesday, adding she and others are planning to pull it from the consent agenda and relocate it after a public comment portion of the meeting that typically comes around 7 p.m. “The community will then be able to comment on it at the meeting before we vote.”
Dozens of community members voiced their opinions on the proposed resolution during council meetings in February. Some have criticized the proposal to alter the Soldiers’ Monument while many others have chastised councilors for considering rebuilding it at all.
The monument, constructed in the 1860s, was toppled by protesters on Indigenous Peoples Day in 2020.
The measure on the future of the monument was introduced on Feb. 3 by a group of four original co-sponsors: Councilors Romero-Wirth, Renee Villarreal, Chris Rivera and Amanda Chavez.
Amendments to be considered Wednesday from the Finance Committee include clarifications of the timeline and other details of implementing a new design, as well as new directives for the monument site during the interim period.
The original draft of the resolution called for the city manager to “remove the box covering the broken Obelisk, take down the fence surrounding the Obelisk, and, to the extent permitted under the City’s code, install temporary lighting to shine into the sky, representing hope.”
But an amendment approved by the committee instead states “the City Manager shall conduct a risk assessment and threat analysis for each actionable step taken concerning the Obelisk and take appropriate steps to address and reduce identified risks and threats.”
Discussion of the directive in question during a previous meeting of the council’s Quality of Life Committee raised concerns that removing the box and fence that have secured the remnants of the obelisk was preemptive, and that the city code would not likely allow such lighting at the site.
Other amendments approved by the Finance Committee clarify the monument to be built from the obelisk’s broken pieces will maintain “the general shape as it had prior to its destruction,” and the city manager shall report back to the council to obtain approval for a final design for the reconstructed monument “one year from the date the Governing Body adopts the FY24 budget.”
Such a timeline, if approved Wednesday, likely would set council consideration and approval of a rebuilt monument design proposal to occur in spring or early summer of 2024.
Webber’s four amendments, which he explained during a phone interview Tuesday, would add significant changes to the resolution if approved Wednesday.
Webber said the amendment proposals he put forth are based on recommendations in the CHART report — a collection of recommendations issued after an 11-month process of public engagement and data collection on “Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth” in Santa Fe.
His first amendment, he said, “speaks to findings in CHART that says we need to be more accurate in our description of the demographic composition of our community and the variety of folks who are here,” particularly that “the tri-cultural story is a myth, and we shouldn’t embrace that.”
The second change he offered would ensure the reconstructed obelisk monument integrates a water feature. Webber referred to survey results in the CHART report, which described community interest in a water feature such as a fountain replacing the obelisk.
The report recommends city officials “reach a resolution” of the two most favored options of surveys regarding the future of the Plaza: replacing what’s left in the moment with something else, or restoring the monument with original signage, but adding language “that encourages it to be fully understood and assessed.”
“At some point we’ll see a design,” Webber said, “and this would provide a design that does both of those things.”
His third amendment would involve a request to the state Department of Cultural Affairs to open a history museum concerned with Northern New Mexico and Santa Fe as well as a commitment to work with key entities and individuals to provide historical education tied to the city and the area.
Webber’s fourth amendment involves a request to the New Mexico History Museum to add the statue of de Vargas and one depicting Tesuque runners from the 1680 Pueblo Revolt to its collection as “an interim location,” Webber said.
Webber said he scrapped another proposed amendment to use the acronym IDEA — for inclusion, diversity, equity and access — in place of the original proposal’s call for a new city “Office of Equity and Inclusion.” Such a naming change, he said, did not generate interest from councilors.
The proposed creation of such a city office — a feature of the original resolution — has elicited support from most on the council, with the exception of City Councilor Signe Lindell.
In February, Lindell was the only councilor to vote against the resolution, arguing the proposal’s creation of a new city office focused on equity and inclusion was “very bureaucratic, very costly and burdensome on existing departments.”
Lindell said during that Finance Committee meeting it wasn’t clear whether the proposed office’s employees or outside consultants would be performing the implicit bias and anti-racism trainings called for in the resolution, and that there wasn’t a proposed mechanism for evaluation.
“Creating a whole new department is the part of this [resolution] that I really can’t support,” Lindell said, adding she had spent time reviewing the work and reports of the city of Albuquerque’s Office of Equity and Inclusion.
The proposed resolution calls for budgeting three positions for the office, with the total projected cost of the office to be about $1.4 million to the city over the next two fiscal years.