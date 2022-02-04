012522 jw matthew dying1.jpg

Angie Allen embraces her son Matthew Allen. Although he’s unable to communicate verbally and has needed care all his life, Matthew has lived a full life with his family and in the community. Now he’s been diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer. He died Thursday at age 57.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Matthew Allen, a Santa Fean born with disabilities who defied doctors' dire predictions, died Thursday after a yearslong battle with colorectal cancer. 

Matthew, 57, was profiled Sunday in The New Mexican. His sister, Yvonne Schwartz, said he died at home around 3 p.m.

Matthew's burial is set for 2:15 p.m. March 2 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A date and time have not been set for services, which are planned at Altitude New Life, 1612 Pacheco St.

Donations in honor of Matthew may be made to ARCA, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for individuals with intellectual, developmental and cognitive disabilities, via arcaopeningdoors.org/product/donate-to-arca.

