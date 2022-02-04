Matthew Allen, a Santa Fean born with disabilities who defied doctors' dire predictions, died Thursday after a yearslong battle with colorectal cancer.
Matthew, 57, was profiled Sunday in The New Mexican. His sister, Yvonne Schwartz, said he died at home around 3 p.m.
Matthew's burial is set for 2:15 p.m. March 2 at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A date and time have not been set for services, which are planned at Altitude New Life, 1612 Pacheco St.
Donations in honor of Matthew may be made to ARCA, a nonprofit that provides opportunities for individuals with intellectual, developmental and cognitive disabilities, via arcaopeningdoors.org/product/donate-to-arca.
