Carmen Posa and her husband, Antonio, owned a popular restaurant and tamale factory in Santa Fe for decades, and used their good fortune to help others attain the American dream.
A family member said the Posas assisted many of their employees as they worked to get established in Santa Fe and become U.S. citizens — sometimes serving as godparents to the workers' children.
The legacy, one of Carmen Posa's sons said, is especially poignant now.
Carmen Posa died peacefully at her home in Rio Rancho on Jan. 27, her birthday.
She was 79.
Antonio Posa died just 16 days before, on Jan. 11. He was 88.
The official cause of Carmen Posa's death has not been released but her son, Jeff Posa, said she deteriorated quickly after attending Antonio Posa's funeral on Jan. 20.
“She died of a broken heart,” Jeff Posa said. The couple had been married for 59 years.
Carmen Posa was born Jan. 27, 1943, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. Her family moved to Santa Fe when she was a young girl, and she attended Loretto Academy. After she graduated, she met her husband while visiting family in Mexico.
Antonio Posa was born in Spain, and was competing in Mexico as a professional wrestler. The couple married in May 1962.
Carmen Posa's parents, Aurora and José Lujan, opened their restaurant, El Merendero, in 1955. The name means snack seller, and is derived from the Spanish word la merienda, the meal eaten after siesta.
When Antonio Posa retired from his wrestling career, the couple took over the business, which had expanded to include a tamale factory. They renamed the business Posa’s El Merendero Tamale Factory & Restaurant.
A second restaurant, Posa’s El Merendero on Zafarano Drive, was sold as a franchise business 10 years ago, Jeff Posa said.
He and his sister, Johanna Pacheco, 56, run the factory and restaurant on Rodeo Road.
He said his parents weren’t just business owners — they worked side-by-side with their employees.
“My mother was a true advocate of the immigrant who wanted to come into this country to make themselves a better life,” Jeff Posa said.
“She used to fight for the little man,” he added. “Whenever she saw somebody being mistreated, she would always step in and try and make things better for him.”
Carmen Posa is survived by her children, Jeff Posa, Johanna Pacheco, Antonio Posa and Javier Posa; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A rosary is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 1120 Canyon Road, with a funeral Mass to follow.
Vaya con Dios.
