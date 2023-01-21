About 60 teachers braved the cold and ice Saturday morning to learn new ways to get students interested in a topic that makes many kids groan — math.

MathAmigos, a local nonprofit, gave teachers the chance to look at math through a new lens with a series of workshops Saturday at Milagro Middle School. Participating teachers received a $150 stipend if they attended the whole day.

Judy Reinhartz, a MathAmigos lead and math literacy coach, said the organization’s goal is to make math less scary for students in Santa Fe and help them see it as an everyday activity. They do this by showing teachers new ways to tackle math problems that many had never seen before.

