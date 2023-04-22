CLOVIS — Victoria Robledo was two months’ pregnant in June when the only women’s health clinic in this Eastern New Mexico town closed its doors.

Hers was a complicated pregnancy that demanded specialized care, and Robledo, 24, soon found herself driving long distances — 100 miles to Lubbock, Texas, for her first ultrasound; 220 miles to Albuquerque for a special test that revealed the umbilical cord was in a knot.

She was terrified she would lose the baby. Then, at 36 weeks, she lost all prenatal care services and was so desperate for care that she met with Clovis Mayor Mike Morris. “I can’t get the help my baby needs,” she told him.

Searchlight New Mexico is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to investigative reporting in New Mexico.

