A Las Vegas, Nev.-based catering company has opened its first sit-down restaurant in the former space of Eloisa at the Drury Plaza Hotel.
Masterpiece Cuisine, with Sin City clients like the World Series of Poker, Zappos.com and Christopher Homes, quietly opened its Masterpiece Grill on May 25.
Unlike the modern, fine-dining Southwestern fare Eloisa served from 2015 until its shutdown in April 2020, Masterpiece Grill offers casual, “all-American” cuisine — including menus for children and dogs.
“It is more casual,” co-owner and corporate executive chef Timothy Welc said. “Drury said we could do anything we wanted as long as it wasn’t fine dining.”
Masterpiece Cuisine serves about 500 catering events a year for 80 clients, all in Las Vegas. Until it opened the Drury restaurant, its only out-of-Nevada operation was the employee cafe at Thornburg Investment Management in Santa Fe, Welc said.
Santa Fe is becoming an evolving outpost for Masterpiece Cuisine. The company catered the Las Vegas Railway Express when it briefly operated an excursion train between Santa Fe and Lamy in 2014.
“The CEO of Thornburg rode the train and had our food and wanted us to operate their café,” Welc said.
Masterpiece has fed Thornburg employees for seven years.
Three weeks ago, Masterpiece also started catering lunch at the Santa Fe Opera, which will continue through the opera season, he said.
“Drury heard about us through Thornburg and the opera heard about us through Drury,” Welc said.
Along with Masterpiece Grill and a catering operation for the hotel and opera, Welc is in discussions with Drury Plaza to operate the hotel's rooftop bar.
Drury reached out to Masterpiece in August to take over in-house catering, Welc said, and the partnership grew.
“It fell into our lap during COVID," he said. "We’ve been wanting to diversify. I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant.”
Welc brought in executive chef J. Zan Mauler from upstate New York, who lived in Santa Fe from 2012-14.
“We are doing all-American food,” Welc said. “There are so many New Mexican restaurants, I didn’t want to compete. A lot of people come from Texas."
Welc said the Drury did insist that Masterpiece incorporate green chile into its menu. The restaurant has created green chile beer and cheese sauce.
The menu includes flatbreads, a jumbo pretzel and pistachio-dusted salmon with a sweet IPA and Santa Fe whiskey glaze.
During the restaurant's soft opening, the most popular appetizer was the Elevated Granja, which includes hummus, cucumber, marinated vegetables, assorted cheeses, cured and uncured meats and olives.
Because of the ongoing local worker shortage, Masterpiece Grill is serving dinner only Tuesday through Saturday but hopes to add lunch in the next week.
