Michael McCabe was unassuming and humble, a man so understated the casual observer might never know he was a giant in his field.
But in the world of printmaking, McCabe had a mammoth presence — one, friends and family said, that was built as much on kindness as it was on talent.
"It's a lot of fun," his friend Ramona Sakiestewa said of the opportunity to work with McCabe. "And when you have someone like Michael to work with, you can't wait to print."
McCabe, a longtime resident of Santa Fe who developed a worldwide reputation as a master printer and monotype artist and devoted, patient teacher of the art, died Monday after a long battle with health problems. He was 62.
Born to Helen Natonabah McCabe and Peter McCabe on Feb. 8, 1961 in Fort Defiance, Ariz., McCabe graduated from high school in Santa Fe but found his calling at the Institute of American Indian Arts, where he specialized in printmaking, ceramics and creative writing.
Though an accomplished artist, friends and colleagues said McCabe's gift for printmaking was inspiring, with his work featured in publications in New Mexico and beyond.
"He was really known to artists," Sakiestewa said. "He wasn't known to institutions, unfortunately; he should have had many more shows. Many more people should have known about him in the art world. But as printers and artists, we had this wonderful treasure that people knew about. People came from South America to print with him; they would spend a couple of weeks here.
"He had a huge following," she added. "But he was very humble about who he is and his own work."
The man who first introduced McCabe to printmaking, Craig Locklear, said the early days were unsteady. Things got messy in the print studio. But soon, he added, "he transformed in no time."
The student quickly became a teacher while still building his reputation in the field: McCabe taught at IAIA, Santa Fe Community College and private studios throughout the country. For the past 20 years, he helped operate Fourth Dimension Studios with partner David Cost, working in tandem with a variety of artists.
Along the way, he attracted friends who enjoyed his company along with his ability.
His niece, Grace Rosario Perkins, called McCabe a kind of "father figure" in her own art career — always willing to help and collaborate.
"I'm sure the way he works with me was really similar to everyone, you know — patient, open to experimentation, kind of like it was always new," she said. "Like if it was me, I'd be like, 'Oh, I want to make something something that kind of looks like this.' And then he would have suggestions, and him being a master printer [he] knew exactly how to do it or execute or make it look interesting."
Friends said McCabe suffered from debilitating arthritis, but it never seemed to corral his enthusiasm for art or life.
"From the time I first saw him until the time he passed, I never heard him complain," Locklear said. "And he was often, I'm sure, in pain. And that was just incredible. The thing about him was that he was very positive. He had a rule of no politics in his studio. Whoever came to print with him, he did not talk politics.
"But he was just this positive person, and he had a magnetism that not a lot of people have. And it was just his approach to life, I guess."
McCabe is survived by his mother, Helen McCabe; sisters Bertina and Carrie McCabe; brother Gary McCabe; Perkins and a nephew, Denton McCabe. According to his obituary, a celebration of life will take place later in the spring and the family will announce a GoFundMe page to benefit his family.