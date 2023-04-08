michael McCabe dk.JPG

Michael McCabe in front of his painting Faire La Noice acrylic and collage on canvas from 2000 at a Canyon Road gallery.

 New Mexican file photo

Michael McCabe was unassuming and humble, a man so understated the casual observer might never know he was a giant in his field.

But in the world of printmaking, McCabe had a mammoth presence — one, friends and family said, that was built as much on kindness as it was on talent.

"It's a lot of fun," his friend Ramona Sakiestewa said of the opportunity to work with McCabe. "And when you have someone like Michael to work with, you can't wait to print."

