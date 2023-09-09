TAOS

He’s been a lumberjack and a bouncer, a surveyor’s assistant and a mechanic; he’s worked as a roughneck, machinist, welder and metal fabricator. But master clockmaker Johnny MacArthur’s life’s work is about measuring time.

Anyone with a smartphone in their pocket knows what time it is, thanks to the nanosecond accuracy of atomic clocks at the U.S. Naval Observatory, which communicate with satellites that transmit to cellphone towers that reliably update the time displayed on the device.

