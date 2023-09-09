TAOS
He’s been a lumberjack and a bouncer, a surveyor’s assistant and a mechanic; he’s worked as a roughneck, machinist, welder and metal fabricator. But master clockmaker Johnny MacArthur’s life’s work is about measuring time.
Anyone with a smartphone in their pocket knows what time it is, thanks to the nanosecond accuracy of atomic clocks at the U.S. Naval Observatory, which communicate with satellites that transmit to cellphone towers that reliably update the time displayed on the device.
But before the Atomic Age, before the top of the hour was signaled over radio and before the advent of electric quartz clocks in the 1920s, pendulum regulator clocks were the standard for measuring time, based on observations of the Earth’s rotation and the periodic motion of the sun and stars.
“Regulator clocks are the ones that are precise enough to regulate everything else by, including chronometers, the navigating clocks,” MacArthur said, standing in his Taos workshop amid thousands of clockmaking tools, handmade springs, screws, pinions and other clock parts, as well as more than a few clocks, chronometers and other objects he tinkers with.
MacArthur has made six precision regulator clocks, and is nearing completion of his seventh.
Alongside other works of fine art, MacArthur’s Precision Regulator No. 3 is on permanent display in the Harwood Museum of Art. He’s one of just a few dozen professional clockmakers in the world who still fabricate and assemble regulator clocks.
History of time
A couple of hours spent with MacArthur in his clock workshop is sufficient for one to travel 300 years back in time to the beginning of the Age of Enlightenment, when some of the world’s great thinkers set themselves to solving problems of timekeeping and navigation.
Although he uses a few modern materials like synthetic ruby, minute ceramic ball bearings and a computer — on which he now designs the precision parts for each clock movement — MacArthur relishes the discoveries and inventions of the past.
“This is not new technology,” he said, gesturing to the “escapement” mechanism in his latest clock.
“George Graham invented that in 1710,” MacArthur said. “It reigned supreme. Nothing surpassed it, for 200 years, which is unthinkable with technology today.” Similarly, the “maintaining power” mechanism by which MacArthur’s clocks keep running while being wound was invented by John Harrison “probably in 1720.”
“They were really moving back then,” MacArthur said of his Enlightenment-era heroes.
It all started with an old factory-made Coca-Cola store clock MacArthur bought for $20 when he was 15 years old.
Becoming a master
His obsession with clocks led him to drop out of college in the mid-1960s and focus on an 8,000-hour apprenticeship with master Vermont clockmaker Joseph Ray Bates.
After four years as an apprentice, during which time he most enjoyed working on high-precision time pieces like regulators and chronometers, including one belonging to the USS Constitution — “Old Ironsides” — he was certified as a journeyman clockmaker.
“As you complete your apprenticeship in European style, you become a journeyman; you’re allowed to work for wages,” MacArthur said. “But you cannot run your own business until you complete your masterpiece and present it to the guild.”
“Now your masterpiece should be a precision clock that, as you start your business, you can regulate all the other clocks and work that you’re overhauling,” he said.
“And that sits there in full view of customers outside, so people who ride by on their horse pull their big ol’ pocket watch — that was usually 10 or 15 minutes slow or fast a day — out of their pocket, look at the regulator clock, set his watch to the time and keep on riding.”
Impressing his father
He completed his masterpiece, MacArthur’s Precision Regulator No. 1, in 1985. MacArthur gifted it to his father, who had been nonplussed about his son’s anachronistic vocation.
“That kind of calmed the waters between us; he made the case for it,” MacArthur said. “My whole family on my father’s side was scientists, and they expected that we would all be scientists. Well, dropping out of school and becoming a clockmaker was almost one of those metaphors about basket weaving.”
Making Taos home
In the intervening years, MacArthur had moved to Taos, where there weren’t many fine handmade clocks on which to ply his trade, at least in the 1970s. He took on all manner of jobs, and established Johnny’s Fabco in the mid-’80s, fabricating metal work “small to large” until he retired five years ago.
While his shop produced a range of items — from copper countertops, stairs and furniture, to a suspended custom metal-framed box for a trapeze artist — MacArthur also made time to keep building and refurbishing clocks, as well as repairing just about any intricately crafted mechanical item in need of repair that a friend might bring over.
Among those friends is artist Larry Bell, who chuckled before saying “I think we met” in 1973 at the Sagebrush Inn.
MacArthur went on to work with Bell as a machinist and studio assistant for about a decade, helping build the second of the legendary “tanks” in which Bell creates his minimalist glass-and-light sculptures and vapor drawings.
“A high vacuum thermal evaporator, that’s what we built,” Bell said. “We just hit it off, and it turned out his father was an engineer in the area of thin films, a process that has to do with the deposition of various metals onto other things. Turns out that’s the same thing I use in my work. Johnny came in with a full understanding of what that process was.”
Why did Bell acquire MacArthur’s fourth clock, completed in 2017?
“Because Johnny made it,” Bell said. “It’s one of my prized possessions. I’m sitting right next to it right now. He’s a superb engineer.”
“I think he’s one of the most brilliant people I’ve ever known,” Bell added. “And a great, funny guy; he’s got a fantastic sense of humor. You’d have to, to do what he does. I don’t know how many people you know who make clocks — but I don’t know anybody else who makes clocks. This guy makes every nut and bolt in the thing.”
Precision work
Looking at the thousands of tiny parts assembled into his latest clock, set up on the test stand that his wife, equestrian Pam MacArthur — who is as expert about horses as her husband is with clocks — built for him years ago, begs the question: How does he know what goes where?
“Well, I’ve known since my apprenticeship how these go together,” MacArthur said. “I can just pick a clock all apart and throw it in the cleaner and put it back together; I know where the parts go.”
There’s more to it than the satisfaction of assembling a mechanical instrument.
“There’s always been a mystery,” MacArthur said, “where people tried to get more and more accurate clocks up until — well, still is, really. They have personalities. Every single clock does things you don’t expect. Everyone thinks they have the perfect clock, and after six months it changes.
“There’s been theories,” he said. “Engineers and people come up with ideas, and nobody’s come up with a convincing answer. But they keep doing their job pretty darn well.”
