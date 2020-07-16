Talia Felix wears a bauta mask as she walks along Canyon Road on Wednesday afternoon. Bauta masks, which are often stark white and made to comfortably cover the entire face, became popular in Italy in the 18th century. They were worn during the annual Carnival of Venice and also were a standardized society mask meant to conceal a person’s identity. Felix said she purchased the mask soon after learning of the state’s face-covering mandate.
Masquerade: Bauta mask on parade
Kristina Dunham
