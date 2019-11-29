Mary statue, traveling symbol of miracles, returns to Santa Fe

Two years ago, Karen Martinez took her ill mother and twin sister to see the International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima when the sculpture visited Santa Fe’s St. Anne Parish.
Sitting in the chapel, gazing up at Our Lady, the sisters sensed the religious figure “was preparing us for what was coming: our mom’s death,” Martinez said.
“You look at your mother, and you know she cares so much,” Martinez said, not of her maternal mother but of the religious figure she felt was comforting her in that moment. “It was a journey of faith for all of us. We knew my mom was going to be called home.”
Ramona Martinez died the following year.
Starting Saturday, the 3-foot-5 statue will travel to various sites in and around Santa Fe, giving local Catholics the opportunity to experience what Martinez calls an unexplainable kind of peace and healing.
“Sometimes I don’t have the words. … She’s here as our mother,” said Karen Martinez, a lifelong Catholic who helped coordinate the New Mexico tour. “You just have to be in her presence and let your heart speak to her.”
Named after the Portuguese village of Fatima, the traveling statue is a symbol of miracles that occurred in 1917, when the Virgin Mary appeared to three children to impart what is known as the Peace Plan from Heaven.
The plan outlines Catholic responsibilities, such as saying the rosary daily, going to confession and receiving Holy Communion. It embodies “prayer, penance and conversion — to stop offending God,” said Patrick Sabat, the sculpture’s program manager and custodian.
The statue was created in 1947 by Portuguese sculptor José Thedim. Since then, it has toured more than 100 countries. In 2017, during the 100th anniversary of the Fatima miracles, the sculpture visited all 50 U.S. states and more than 165 dioceses, Sabat said.
During its Santa Fe visit, the statue will travel to Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community and the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. It also will travel to various churches in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Ohkay Owingeh. Its New Mexico tour ends Dec. 17.
Just seeing the sculpture can have an impact, Sabat said.
“I see Our Lady herself in the statue,” he said, noting he attended seminary with plans to become a priest. However, “[Our Lady of Fatima] had a better plan for me. Ever since [getting into my current role], I’ve never doubted my Lady. … I feel that Our Lady called me to do this.”
Sabat has worked for the World Apostolate of Fatima for nearly 17 years, coordinating the sculpture’s travel. The ultimate goal, he said, is “definitely conversion.”
“[Conversion] is renewal, a change of heart from probably not going to churches, to Mary calling you to go to Jesus,” Sabat said. Sitting with the religious figure, he said, “is an experience. Just as I’ve been touched by Our Lady to follow Jesus, I always invite people to experience Mary. She has something for you.”
Martinez agreed, recalling the ways Mary has impacted her family over the years. An Our Lady replica was taken to her mother’s funeral in 2018.
“I’m overwhelmed because this means so much to me,” said Martinez, who will see the statue for the first time since her mother’s death when it comes to her church, Our Lady of Guadalupe, in December. “I really wanted this to happen … and by the grace of God, she’s coming.”
If you go
The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima will be in Santa Fe. The schedule is as follows:
5 p.m. Saturday: Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community, 11 College Ave. The statue also will be displayed during Mass on Sunday.
4 p.m. Dec. 8: Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 417 Agua Fría St.
For the full schedule of the statue’s New Mexico tour, go to fatimatourforpeace.com/new-mexico-2019.
