Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe will be closed for at least a week beginning Sunday because of problems at the city's sewage treatment plant, which supplies the golf course with effluent to irrigate its greens.
"Currently, the effluent water situation is beyond our control," golf course officials said Saturday in a statement. "We are working with the wastewater treatment plant to be able to receive effluent water."
Officials said the turf is "very brittle," and "we cannot risk foot or cart traffic on the turf as it will cause more, possibly irreparable damage."
This isn't the first time issues at the treatment plant have deprived the golf course of effluent.
The most recent issues came as the state announced in late April it would loosen COVID-19 restrictions that had prevented golfing. But the golf course on the city's west side didn't reopen until mid-May because of the lack of effluent.
The City Council is considering projects to improve operations at the wastewater treatment plant.
