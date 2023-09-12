Moose near downtown Santa Fe

New Mexico Department of Game and Fish officials load a moose into a trailer Tuesday morning near downtown Santa Fe. The moose was tranquilized and will be relocated.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

After a tour through Northern New Mexico that likely lasted more than a year, a much-sighted moose has been captured and will be relocated north. 

The local legend made it to within blocks of the Santa Fe Plaza.

Staff from the state Department of Game and Fish captured the moose Tuesday morning in the Rosario Hill neighborhood near downtown Santa Fe. After an examination by a wildlife veterinarian, officials said the bull moose, or male, will be released somewhere north of the city — possibly as far north as Colorado.

Recommended for you