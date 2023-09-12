After a tour through Northern New Mexico that likely lasted more than a year, a much-sighted moose was captured Tuesday in Santa Fe and relocated to an area near the Colorado border.
The local legend made it to within blocks of the Santa Fe Plaza.
Staff from the state Department of Game and Fish captured the moose Tuesday in the Rosario Hill neighborhood near downtown Santa Fe. After an examination by a wildlife veterinarian, officials said the bull moose, or male, was released in "suitable habitat" in far Northern New Mexico.
Department spokesman Ryan Darr said officials suspect the moose that ventured into the Santa Fe neighborhood was the same one spotted in Mora in the summer of 2022 and again near Ski Santa Fe in January. The moose, which might also have been spotted in Taos County last fall, was seen by several people in Tesuque in recent days.
Santa Fe is the farthest south officials have seen a moose in New Mexico, Darr said.
Residents named the animal Marty on social media, posting sightings in recent days on a Facebook group called "Where's Marty Moose?"
One person wrote in a post Marty had made his way south "to investigate the aroma from the roasting green chiles."
Darr said the moose likely wandered down from Colorado in search of a mate.
"They search far and wide," he said. "This one has searched farther and wider than most."
Marty's stint in the area is surprising, Darr said, because moose often prefer wetland environments.
There are no known established moose populations in New Mexico, Darr said, although there have been at least 12 sightings in the state in the last decade. Prior to that, the department did not keep "great records" of moose sightings, he added.
The moose known as Marty is 4 or 5 years old, Darr said, and he weighs an estimated 1,000 pounds.
Department of Game and Fish staff arrived on Rosario Boulevard on Tuesday morning after receiving reports the moose was in a field surrounded by houses and condominiums. They successfully tranquilized the animal and loaded him into a vehicle for transport to a wildlife veterinarian.
A news release from the department Tuesday afternoon stated the moose had been released into the wild.
"It was released in an area where moose do not currently occur, but closer to adjacent populations in southern Colorado where this moose will hopefully find a happy ending to its long journey," the release states.
A small crowd gathered Tuesday morning on Rosario Boulevard, with many onlookers standing phone in hand, hoping to catch a glimpse of the antlered animal. Police and state game officials blocked off two entrances to the field, holding onlookers back at the road.
The moose seemed to have "no real fear of people," Darr said, although there is plenty reason for people to keep their distance. Moose are known to be aggressive, he said, and they can cause serious injury or death if they headbutt or trample a person.
After officials shot the moose with a tranquilizer dart, he stumbled across a hill, providing spectators with a full view of the rare sight. Two state game officers stood with a tarp ready to block an exit, should he have tried to make a break for it.
Resident Nancy Granger said she watched the moose grazing and resting in the field for most of the morning from the second story of her condominium. It was the first time she or her husband, Hugh, had ever seen a moose.
"It didn’t take long to spot him because he was in the same spot where the mule deer hang out," Granger said, adding the moose's much smaller relatives raise their young in the small patch of wilderness.
Granger said the empty lot, owned by another resident, regularly hosts a variety of wildlife. She has known the plot to attract bears, bobcats, kestrels, mule deer and, decades ago, a mountain lion.
"But a moose? That's a first," she said. "For Santa Fe, this was quite unique — at least he didn't come around during Zozobra. Can you imagine?"