After a tour through Northern New Mexico that likely lasted more than a year, a much-sighted moose was captured Tuesday in Santa Fe and relocated to an area near the Colorado border.

The local legend made it to within blocks of the Santa Fe Plaza.

Staff from the state Department of Game and Fish captured the moose Tuesday in the Rosario Hill neighborhood near downtown Santa Fe. After an examination by a wildlife veterinarian, officials said the bull moose, or male, was released in “suitable habitat” in far Northern New Mexico.

A bull moose known as Marty walks around after being tranquilized and is then loaded into a trailer by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish staff on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The moose will be relocated farther north. There are no known established moose populations in New Mexico, though there have been at least 12 moose sightings in the state in the last decade.

Video footage courtesy Nancy and Hugh Granger
A moose discovered in a Santa Fe neighborhood Tuesday morning is released in the afternoon in far Northern New Mexico near the Colorado border.
