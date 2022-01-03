Optimistic about the state’s new political boundaries following redistricting, Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson announced Monday she is making another run for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District.
Long a Democratic stronghold, the newly configured district is now rated “highly competitive” by the political tracker FiveThirtyEight. While the district still encompasses all of Northern New Mexico, Republican-leaning areas in the southeastern part of the state, where Martinez Johnson was born and raised, were pulled into the new boundaries.
“I was not considering being a part of this race ... where the lines stood before,” Martinez Johnson, 40, told a small group gathered for a news conference outside the Roundhouse.
“I wanted to see another path of making a difference in New Mexico,” she continued, “but when I saw such disregard for the voters [during a special session in December on redistricting], I said, ‘You know, we cannot stand for that. We must stand up.’ “
The heavily Democratic Legislature approved the new boundaries in what is widely believed to be an attempt to win the Republican-leaning 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses the southern part of the state.
Martinez Johnson, an environmental engineer, ran unsuccessfully for the Congressional seat in 2020. While campaigning outside on the Santa Fe Plaza in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, police cited her for refusing to wear a mask.
“Laws were created where everyone should be masked outside, and we have now found out that the science just does not support that,” she said. “However, if I enter this building, I put a mask on.”
Martinez Johnson said she’s vaccinated against COVID-19 and “promotes” getting the vaccine.
“We shouldn’t be wrestling anybody on the ground over here per se, but I do believe that people need to speak with their doctor and, after consultation with their doctor, make that decision for them,” she said.
Martinez Johnson also ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Santa Fe in November’s election.
Martinez Johnson is hoping to make history as the first female Republican to represent the 3rd Congressional District.
The district has elected only one Republican, Bill Redmond in 1997, since its creation in 1983. Redmond, who won the seat in a special election to fill a vacancy, ran for a full term the next year and lost to Democrat Tom Udall.
Martinez Johnson, 40, said the mood among the electorate is changing.
“Nationally, you’re seeing with the Virginia election upset, the tide is turning,” she said, referring to Republican victories in that state during the November elections.
Voters are also concerned about inflation, she said.
“People are seeing those prices rise and rise, and they are seeing the gas increase, and we have these politicians that do not care,” she said.
Martinez Johnson also said her chances of winning the congressional seat are stronger now.
“I carried seven of the counties of the 16 that we had before,” she said. “We now have 18 counties, and I look to take Chaves, Eddy, Lea and increase the voting in McKinley County, in our Navajo Nation, as well as in our Jicarilla Apache Nation.”
Martinez Johnson said the district reflects her life. She was born in Portales, raised in Roswell, worked in the Permian Basin in Lea and Eddy counties and lives in Santa Fe.
“This district really encompasses my life experience,” she said. “This new district incorporating Hobbs, Artesia and the Permian Basin where I used to work in the energy industry, where I promoted environmental stewardship, is definitely going to be a boon in this race.”
The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, who is serving her first term in Congress. Kyra Ellis-Moore, Leger Fernández’s campaign manager, did not return messages seeking comment.
I tweeted her my own advice, i.e., appeal to the center, to moderate Republicans, and to independents. A far right candidate will stand as much chance in the 3rd CD as Custer at Little Big Horn.
[thumbup]And if she does that, she will be a true contrast and alternative to the extremist, left wing Leger woman.
Dems are spe ging taxpayer money on people. Republicans are spending taxpayer money on stupid conspiracy theories and hate campaigns. We do have a clear choice unless Republicans take out votes away in NM as they have and are doing in Texas etc.
No on all Republicans if we ever want to vote again or retain any personal freedoms. Where is her funding from - which shadey out of state PAC?
It is very interesting that this article doesn't mention Claire Chase. She ran against Yvette Harrell in CD2 in the R primary in '20. Now she lives in CD3. She has big oil and gas money of her own to put into a primary against Martinez Johnson. But she got thumped by a Trump crazy in '20 and may not want that experience again. Still, the fact that this reporter doesn't mention her name is significant, I think. Because the reporter on this piece gets his news direct from Steve Pearce, it seems Pierce must hold a grudge against Claire Chase over challenging Pearce's candidate, Herrell.
You have a good point there Mr. Cook.
Great to have a moderate/conservative choice to the socialist Leger woman. I would prefer a moderate/conservative Democratic challenger in the primary, I'll wait to see if one emerges soon.
Well, Dr. Johnson, you really should preface all your comments about Congresswoman Leger Fernandez with full disclosure. To wit: she represented Indian tribes and pueblos and that is anathema to you because you failed to steal their water rights. You should mention that every time you rave about our congresswoman.
Yes, she along with other left wing politicians, like Ben Ray, Tommy, Marty, etc., sided with the rich, privileged special interests against the poor rural people who bought and paid for their lands and acequia and well water rights, and stole them from us to give those special interests (and not just the pueblos) our hard earned water rights. This theft was sectioned by political forces and the courts were bullied and bribed into accepting it. Someday we hope to get this before SCOTUS, where we will surely prevail on the facts. In the meantime, we will not forget or forgive those involved in this conspiracy and theft.
Gonna be a little hard to appeal to SCOTUS. The case was settled by agreement of all parties to the suit. Settled cases are not appealable.
We are not thinking about appeals, we are thinking about a whole new law suit.
[thumbup]
DINOMike
Point two: re: inflation. I don’t see the prices of gases going up in my area. Matter of fact, I called friends in many others and the response is that prices of gas has been declining, similar to my area. I made it ok during the holidays and so have my friends in other areas across the US. The prices you see are temporary because of the problems of distribution due to the backlog caused by the epidemic. The more you cry about inflation, you’ll cause the inflation on your own. Merchants will have a reason to raise their prices because of the false expectations you and the Republicans are causing that the sky is falling.
Worker shortage caused by "the sky is falling" narrative by the Left is a key player in current inflation, along with Biden dumping more money than has been made by God or Man into the economy in exchange for zero goods/services.
If the gov gets her way with the low-carbon fuel standard she's after you could see $.30/gallon increase here in NM. Whether you're for it or against it, that would be the reality.
Re: Martinez Johnson about the masks, you say consult with your doctor and make the decision? That sounds like a woman’s right to choose, after consulting with her doctor about her abortion rights- it’s between her doctor, her God, and herself. So, are you pro-choice then? You can’t have it both ways without being hypocritical. That’s point one.
Someone should have the freedom to choose what vaccinations/medications they put into their body--Your body, your choice.
A woman may not choose to eliminate an unborn baby because they are an independent being with individual rights--NOT her body, NOT her choice. If you'd like to argue against that I'm all ears.
Molly Mix– I look forward to seeing your citation of the US Constitution,
Article and Section, that recognizes a fetal right as independent of the mother.
You might want to at least glance at the The Thirteenth Amendment, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, unless you think we moved into Hand Maiden times.
Any government that mandates women to carry a fetus to term, is tyranny.
If you don't vaccinate you flood hospitals and you spread disease. Individual rights? How about the individual rights of folks who need hospitals? Or who don't want to die from the disease you give them?
👍 👍 👍 Republicans have a ton of lies to explain. Does she believe Biden won? Will this Republican want to restrict New Mexican's rights to vote as with other Republicans and Virginia?? Is she going to propose all those onerous Republican (?) Values on us? Is she a cohort of Valarie Greene? OMG, No, (NRA) - NEVER REPUBLICAN AGAIN.
Some folks have a religious belief that a splitting zygot is a human being. Some folks don't hold that belief. In matters of religion, individual choices should not be dictated.
Current law in the U.S. is that a fetus gains rights, with respect to abortion, at viability. That's the law. If you disagree, state chapter and verse in case law. As far as comparing abortion to vaccination, I find that to be a bizarre argument.
